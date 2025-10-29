Hull FC star Liam Knight confirms 2026 destination in 8-word social media message

Liam Knight has confirmed that he will remain at Hull FC in 2026 via social media, rubbishing reports that he wants away from the club.

Alice Springs native Knight joined Hull back in March and went on to feature 19 times in their colours in 2025, swiftly becoming a fan favourite.

Having suffered a fractured ankle in August, the prop eventually returned Down Under towards the end of the year as his recovery continued, and reports out of Australia swiftly suggested that he was seeking an NRL return.

That’s despite having penned a one-year contract extension with the Black and Whites for 2026, with those reports suggesting that he wished to be closer to his partner, Channel Nine presenter Danika Mason.

Powerhouse Knight and presenter Mason have got engaged since then, and the rumour mill of him returning Down Under was fuelled further when he posted a picture of him in another club’s kit on social media earlier this week.

The 30-year-old has previous NRL experience with Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs.

But now, the 30-year-old has clarified where that image came from: and that he will still be an FC player come 2026.

Liam Knight’s post on Instagram stories confirming his return to Hull FC for 2026

Posting on his Instagram story (@Liam_knight) , Knight wrote: “Just to clarify – the last footy post that I put up was for a team I played for in January in a 9-a-side competition.

“Hull fans, I’ll be seeing you next year ❤️”

Those last eight words were the ones FC’s supporters wanted to hear, with the towering forward set to return to England shortly.

Having not been involved in the Super League play-offs this year after narrowly missing out with a seventh-place finish, John Cartwright’s side begin their pre-season for the 2026 campaign next week.