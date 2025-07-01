Castleford Tigers will be without Liam Horne for the next six matches after he was found guilty at a Rugby Football League tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Horne was hit with a Grade E charge of making unnecessary contact with an opposition player who was potentially injured during the closing stages of Castleford’s game with Wigan on Saturday.

He attempted to pull up Wigan forward Kaide Ellis, a moment which was not penalised on the field but which was flagged by the Match Review Panel on Monday morning.

The severity of the charge meant Horne immediately had to face a tribunal, which he appeared at on Tuesday evening. Castleford fought the charge but Horne was subsequently found guilty.

It means he will now miss Castleford’s next six games as a result of the punishment, dealing the Tigers a major blow at a crucial stage of the season.

The Tigers are likely to have a strong opinion on the matter, with Danny McGuire due to face the media on Wednesday morning ahead of Castleford’s West Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield on Thursday.

But barring any remarkable appeal that succeeds, the Tigers have lost Horne for the next six weeks.

Hull KR star Rhyse Martin was also up on a similar charge on Tuesday evening in front of a tribunal. The results of that are yet to be determined at the time of writing.

But Castleford know their outcome – and it is one they are far from pleased with.

