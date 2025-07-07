Castleford Tigers will appeal Liam Horne’s six-match suspension at a Rugby Football League tribunal on Tuesday evening, it has been confirmed.

Horne was given a significant ban last week after it was deemed he had made unnecessary contact with Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Ellis during the Tigers’ clash with the reigning Super League champions.

Horne attempted to pull Ellis up from the ground in the closing stages of the game, with the Match Review Panel and an independent tribunal both agreeing that contact was potentially dangerous on an opponent who could have been injured.

Rhyse Martin escaped a suspension for a similar incident though, leaving Castleford furious about the treatment of Horne and considering an appeal.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Wakefield Trinity star set for move to Championship heavyweights

That appeal has now officially been lodged by the Tigers – with Horne’s case to be heard on Tuesday evening as Castleford fight the six-match ban.

Castleford will once again argue that Horne was merely attempting to speed the game up, and Ellis’ reactions indicated to the player that he was not injured and slowing the game down in the final seconds.

They will also cite other examples which have gone unpunished to demonstrate what they believe is a lack of consistency in punishing such an offence.

Castleford hope to at least have Horne’s suspension reduced, even if not completely eradicated. But they will face a big ask to do so, with few appeals being staged this year.

There is even the chance of Horne’s ban being extended should the appeal fail – but Castleford believe they have a case.

