Lewis Dodd’s wait for his NRL debut will go on beyond this weekend having picked up a one-game suspension while playing in the New South Wales Cup, it’s been confirmed.

Former St Helens ace Dodd made the move Down Under and linked up with Souths ahead of the 2025 campaign, but is yet to make his first-grade bow having been overtaken in the pecking order by Jamie Humphreys.

The Bunnies edged out Sydney Roosters last Friday night, but suffered injuries in that game to both of their starting halves in the shape of Cody Walker and Humphreys.

That had appeared to have opened the door for Dodd to make the step up to first-grade for an NRL debut against North Queensland Cowboys this Saturday coming.

But that now won’t be the case.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Brad Arthur makes huge admission on Leeds Rhinos future amid NRL declaration

Lewis Dodd’s wait for NRL debut continues as South Sydney Rabbitohs confirm blow

Souths have confirmed to the Australian Associated Press, including the Canberra Times, that Dodd has picked up a one-match suspension for a crusher tackle he made while playing in the NSW Cup for their second string against the Roosters on Sunday.

That ban carries over into first-grade games, and if the club were to unsuccessfully appeal against it, it would double to two games.

Accordingly, this will be the second time that Dodd has missed out on an opportunity of a first-grade debut for the Bunnies through suspension having also received a ban after the pre-season ‘trials’.

Humphreys was handed an NRL start in Round 1 of the campaign after that suspension, and has kept the shirt ever since, keeping Dodd out of the side in turn.