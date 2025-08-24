Any Super League club looking to pick up the signature of Lewis Dodd for 2026 will not have to pay his full contractual value at South Sydney: with the Rabbitohs set to chip in an enormous six-figure sum to facilitate an exit.

Dodd has been told he is free to leave Souths with immediate effect after Wayne Bennett informed him he could look at other options for 2026. That is despite the half-back still having two years remaining on his existing contract with the Bunnies.

That contract is worth around $650,000 per year – around £310,000 – but South Sydney have decided that they will contribute a large portion of that to any side looking to strike a deal for Dodd.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Souths are looking at paying around $250,000 of that contract next year to get him off the books altogether, meaning that a club can sign Dodd for $400,000 if they want to pick up his existing deal: around £190,000.

That means Dodd would still be earning marquee player money if he returned to Super League on his existing contract, and it remains to be seen whether or not any club would be interested in a deal.

All Out Rugby League has linked Dodd with a possible move to Catalans Dragons next year.

An exit for Dodd is imperative for Souths to be able to complete a possible deal to land Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita. They need Dodd to find a new club in order to create the salary cap space to sign Fifita, who is on a reported $900,000 per year.

And they are now reportedly willing to contribute some of Dodd’s salary to create an exit and allow them to bring in a big name like Fifita as they look to overhaul their fortunes for 2026 after a disappointing season in which they have been plagued by injuries to key men.