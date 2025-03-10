Lewis Dodd’s NRL future under threat as ‘sensational’ half-back steals spot

Former St Helens man Lewis Dodd’s NRL career could already be under serious threat, with breakthrough star Jamie Humphries touted to be their long-term number seven.

Dodd, who moved to the Rabbitohs this off-season, struggled to make an impression for his new employers in pre-season and missed his side’s round 1 clash with the Dolphins through suspension. In his absence, Humphries took a starring role in their 16-14 win.

Lewis Dodd’s NRL future under threat already

As a result of his standout performance, Humphries has earned high praise from respected NRL pundits Phil Rothfield, Braith Anasta, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane, who also went onto question whether Dodd will feature in the South’s NRL side at all.

“Humphreys was really good at halfback in his first game for the club,” said NRL 360 host Anasta. “His kicking game was sensational, he’s a big body and he made 30 tackles and missed zero.”

He added: “I think we already know (who will start at half-back for Souths in round two, referring to Humphries).”

Read also shared that view, responding: “I think it’ll be Humphries.”

Rothfield later interjected, saying: “We talk about recruitment. They have a $650,000 UK import playing NSW Cup.”

To which Ginnane replied: “Dodd wasn’t a Wayne purchase. If Wayne had bought him then he’s tied to him more closely, therefore he’s just going to play his best 17.”

23-year-old Dodd made four appearances in the NRL pre-season challenge for Souths, scoring one try in the process, but it now seems like he will have to wait to make his full NRL debut.

Wayne Bennett coy on half-back selection

Their comments also come following Souths head coach Wayne Bennett’s tongue-in-cheek remark over who he will select at seven moving forward.

“You’ll have to read the papers on Tuesday,” Bennett told members of the Aussie press after the win over the Dolphins.

Dodd will be back available for selection this weekend for their clash with St George Illawarra Dragons after serving his one-match ban.

