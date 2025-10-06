Lewis Dodd’s first words as Super League return confirmed

New Catalans Dragons recruit Lewis Dodd feels the vision presented by head coach Joel Tomkins was too good to turn down, as he makes a return to Super League after leaving South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The former St Helens man endured a rollercoaster spell down under, making just six first-grade appearances for the Bunnies as he found himself out of favour with head coach Wanye Bennett.

He now becomes the latest new face to join the Perpignan outfit ahead of 2026, joining fellow recruits Toby Sexton, Solomona Faataape, Harvey Wilson, Josh Allen, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, Charlie Staines and Josh Simm in calling the Stade Gilbert Brutus their new home.

‘The ambition and belief within the group really stood out to me’

That dramatic rebuild is already exciting plenty of fans and pundits alike ahead of next season, and Dodd feels it was too good an opportunity to miss out on after a tough ride in the NRL.

“After speaking with Joel and the staff about the vision and direction the owner and the team have for the club, I knew straight away it was something I wanted to be a part of,” he said.

“The ambition and belief within the group really stood out to me, and I can’t wait to get started at Catalans. I’ve seen first-hand how passionate and loyal the fans are. The atmosphere they create is something special, and I’m really looking forward to running out in front of them and giving everything I’ve got.

“The expectations here are clear, to compete for Super League titles and Challenge Cups. That’s exactly the type of challenge that excites me. And I’m determined to play my part in helping the club achieve the success it deserves.”

Also commenting on the news, Les Dracs boss Tomkins added: “Lewis is a great fit for what we want to build at the club. Still young in his career and motivated to achieve success with the Dragons, his combination with the rest of our spine players will be a huge asset to us.

“After speaking to Lewis, it was clear that he wants to work hard, earn the respect of his teammates and take his game to the next level which is exactly what we want from our new recruits.”

Crucially, Dodd also brings some solid Super League experience to the club for next year, with the former St Helens man boasting 79 appearances in the competition, while helping the Saints win three successive Grand Finals. He also lifted the Challenge Cup in 2021 and scored the winning drop-goal in the 2023 World Club Challenge match against Penrith Panthers.

