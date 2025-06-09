The agent of Lewis Dodd has insisted he and the player have no intention of leaving South Sydney Rabbitohs yet as he continues to fight for his place at the NRL club.

Dodd moved to Souths on a multi-year deal at the end of last season from St Helens, but has been restricted to just three NRL appearances so far in 2025, with two of those coming from the interchange bench.

That has inevitably led to speculation that his deal could be brought to an end early. Dodd is earning around $650,000 per season: over £300,000.

But Dodd’s agent Peter Menicou has told Australia’s Daily Telegraph that for now at least, Souths are fine with the half-back’s situation and they have not told anyone to look for a way out of the deal.

Furthermore, Menicou insists Dodd has not given up on his dream of breaking into the NRL on a regular basis with Souths,