Lewis Dodd’s agent breaks silence on transfer links and Super League return
The agent of Lewis Dodd has insisted he and the player have no intention of leaving South Sydney Rabbitohs yet as he continues to fight for his place at the NRL club.
Dodd moved to Souths on a multi-year deal at the end of last season from St Helens, but has been restricted to just three NRL appearances so far in 2025, with two of those coming from the interchange bench.
That has inevitably led to speculation that his deal could be brought to an end early. Dodd is earning around $650,000 per season: over £300,000.
But Dodd’s agent Peter Menicou has told Australia’s Daily Telegraph that for now at least, Souths are fine with the half-back’s situation and they have not told anyone to look for a way out of the deal.
Furthermore, Menicou insists Dodd has not given up on his dream of breaking into the NRL on a regular basis with Souths,
“For the moment Souths are ok,” Menicou commented. “If they do get to a position where they’d want us to look around, they said they’d let us know. But that’s not the case at the moment.
“He’s had a lot of injuries and is overdue for a bit of a break. He’ll be trying his hardest. He wants to play NRL and he’ll be giving it his best shot.”
Dodd has been linked with Super League teams already and a swift return to England, but it appears that for now at least, Souths will not be granting the half-back a release.
Dodd started at half for the Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup team on Sunday as they defeated Canberra 24-14.
Incredibly, it is the first competitive win Dodd has experienced since last September, when he played in a 40-4 win over Castleford in Super League for St Helens.
