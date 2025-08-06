Lewis Dodd’s time at South Sydney Rabbitohs looks like it is officially drawing to a close – with the NRL side telling him he is free to leave.

Dodd has struggled to make an impact at the Rabbitohs since moving to the club at the start of 2025. He has made just six appearances for the club in the NRL, and failed to command a regular spot in Wayne Bennett’s side.

Bennett had been coy on the prospect of Dodd seeing out his three-year deal with the Bunnies before now, but he has confirmed to reporters in Australia that he has indeed now made a decision on the half-back beyond this year.

Bennett met Dodd on Tuesday according to Code Sports and told the Englishman he was free to leave the club and explore his options for 2026.

That now means the likelihood of Dodd seeing out the three-year deal he signed at the start of this season is slimmer than ever.

“I have had a conversation with him and I have told him he is free to explore his options,” Bennett said.

Dodd has previously insisted he will stay at Souths and fight for his future at the club, with his deal believed to be worth $2million over three seasons.

But the Rabbitohs will now chip into any exit package – meaning that he will be available to NRL and Super League clubs for less than his current salary.

That will put English clubs on red alert in particular, with a number still in the market for high-profile half-back options.

Dodd has been dropped again by Souths this week and will play in the New South Wales Cup against the Roosters. It now appears unlikely he will feature in the NRL for the club again, with his time there drawing to a close at the end of this season.