South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed Cody Walker will remain at the club for another season, yet again casting the future of Lewis Dodd into doubt.

Despite Walker’s injury woes, Dodd has found himself outside of Bennett’s regular 17-man squad this season, but with the 35-year-old set for another season with the club, it could limit Dodd’s minutes even further next season.

The former St Helens half-back joined Souths ahead of the current campaign, but has been limited to just three appearances in the NRL.

‘Walker is going to do another year here’

Speaking ahead of his side’s game against Penrith Panthers, Bennett confirmed Walker would remain with the club next season, despite being plagued with hamstring and calf injuries this season.

“He (Walker) is going to do another year here, and you hope that there are injuries where you can miss them or you can get him. We just have to take a risk there, and hopefully we can get a lot more out of him going forward.

“To lose Cody Walker is a huge loss for our club, he is one of the smartest guys playing league.”

He added: “You have to have someone there that can take his place, well no-one can actually take his place. It’s that simple. We’ve just got to persevere with it and stay at what we can do with what we’ve got.”

Bennett’s telling comments further suggest where Dodd stands in the Souths’ pecking order heading into the 2026 season. Just one of his three appearances for the club have come in the starting 13, while he has also been forced to play in the reserve grade NSW Cup for large parts of the season as well.

Dodd will, however, make his return to the Souths 17 this weekend for their clash against Penrith Panthers, after being selected on the interchange bench, and Bennett outlined exactly what he wanted to see from him to keep that spot for the rest of the season.

“Put his body on the line. He’s a small guy and there are a lot of big players playing out there against him, and you have to be committed to stopping them and taking them on with the ball.

“If he does that, I’ll be pleased with him.”

