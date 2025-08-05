Lewis Dodd’s NRL future is once again under the microscope: after the half-back was dropped by South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett yet again.

Dodd had started Souths’ last two games in the halves, the latter of which coming after Jack Wighton’s four-match suspension earned him a reprieve, after he was initially dropped out of Bennett’s 17 to face Brisbane Broncos.

Souths were hammered 60-14 in that game, and in the run-up to it, Bennett had fielded questions on Dodd’s long-term future with the Rabbitohs.

When asked if he would see out his three-year contract there, Bennett was coy, saying he couldn’t answer that at the present moment.

He then added: “He’s got an opportunity to play, he hasn’t had that all year, he started last week, he’s starting this week, we’ll all be smarter in a couple of weeks time.”

But Dodd has been dropped for this week’s game against the Titans, with Bennett opting for a half-back pairing of rookie Ashton Ward and Jamie Humphreys.

Dodd has been left out of the squad altogether – but he has been named in the Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup side that will face the Roosters this weekend instead.

Dodd will start at half-back in that game.

The former St Helens star has insisted he will see out his three-year deal in the NRL, with no notion of an early exit on his personal radar.

But after Bennett’s comments last week, and Dodd being left out of their latest side, it will throw up further speculation and doubt on what could be next for the player.

