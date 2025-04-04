Lewis Dodd may finally be about to make his long-awaited bow in the NRL – with South Sydney Rabbitohs suffering a major crisis at half-back despite beating Sydney Roosters.

The Bunnies edged a tight and tense affair against their great rivals, winning 20-14 to inflict defeat on Trent Robinson’s side on Friday.

But defeat came at a major cost for Wayne Bennett and Souths. They lost three players to suspected hamstring injuries: including both of their starting halves.

Scrum-half Jamie Humphreys left the field during the first half and was spotted with his hamstring strapped up shortly after.

Then in a further blow, stand-off Cody Walker left the field with a similar problem – leaving the Bunnies without a starting half on the field.

Loanee Jayden Sullivan and Latrell Mitchell formed a makeshift half-back pairing, with Souths having just one fit player on the bench for most of the second half.

And that could now open the door for Dodd, who was ousted by Humphreys for the seven shirt at the beginning of the season.

With both of the Bunnies’ starting halves unlikely to be fit next weekend, Dodd could now get his first shot at an NRL game under Bennett.

He has been restricted to the New South Wales Cup so far in 2025 but was named in their extended squad for the game against the Roosters.

A promotion up into the 17 looks likely next week though if Humphreys and Walker’s respective injuries keep them sidelined.

The Bunnies face North Queensland Cowboys next weekend.

