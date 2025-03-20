Former St Helens star Lewis Dodd’s NRL future has been plunged into further doubt, with South Sydney Rabbitohs set to extend the contract of 35-year-old half-back Cody Walker.

This extension could all-but spell the end of Dodd’s time with the Rabbitohs, with respected Aussie pundits Dave Riccio, James Hooper and Braith Anasta suggesting he could be in for some ‘brutal’ news

Dodd, who only joined Souths this off-season from the Saints, has yet to make his senior NRL debut after failing to impress in pre-season, however, he did make an impression in his maiden NSW Cup outing, in which he nabbed two assists.

But, it seems veteran half Walker is set to re-sign with the club, which the panel of Fox’s NRL 360 think could force head coach Wayne Bennett to make a ‘hard call’ on Dodd’s future with the club.

“After talking to Souths management today, they’ve indicated that they’ve already kickstarted initial talks in retaining Cody Walker,” Riccio said. “Everything indicates that it will be a 12-month deal.”

He added: “He’s still commanding the ball and running that football side with a rookie in Jamie Humphries beside him.

Following this, Hooper suggested how this could affect Dodd’s future.

“They might have to make a hard call on Lewis Dodd,” he said. “It sounds brutal, he hasn’t played an NRL game, but they’ve signed him on a three-year deal.”

“They just bought him. He hasn’t played a game yet,” Anasta added.

But, Hooper did suggest a potential reunion with former St Helens boss Kristian Woolf could be on the cards if Souths decide to move him on.

“I think Kristian Woolf had some interest in him at the Dolphins prior to him signing with Souths, perhaps they try and open that pipeline.”

Woolf has already drafted in another Saint, with Morgan Knowles heading to the Dolphins for the 2026 NRL season.

