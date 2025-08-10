South Sydney full-back Jye Gray has backed Lewis Dodd to succeed elsewhere in the NRL after it was made clear that the Englishman was surplus to requirements at the Rabbitohs by head coach Wayne Bennett.

Dodd was brought in by the Bunnies from Super League outfit St Helens on a bumper three-year deal ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The 23-year-old though signed on the dotted line a few weeks before veteran coach Bennett had agreed his own return to the club, and Dodd has never been able to break into his side.

Six NRL appearances have come so far this year, though only three of those have seen him actually start games at first-grade level, and it he’s free to find a new home despite having two years left on his contract.

Lewis Dodd passionately backed by South Sydney Rabbitohs team-mate following Wayne Bennett axing

Not for the first time this season, Souths were hit with somewhat of an injury criss ahead of their game against the Gold Coast Titans this weekend.

Having failed to select the Englishman again, boss Bennett brutally told the media pre-match: “It might not even be his form, it might be his ability. You work it out.”

Team-mate Gray though has thrown his support behind Dodd, and insisted he can yet have a successful career Down Under, just not with the Bunnies.

Speaking to the Australian media, 21-year-old Gray said: “We love having Lewis at the club. I think he’s a great footballer and he’s an even better bloke off the field.

“He’s someone I enjoy being around, and I’m sure beyond this year he’ll hopefully have a future in rugby league.

“Whatever he wants to do is up to him.”

Dodd wasn’t involved in training on Thursday afternoon, and was made to carry out gym work while the squad trained together on the field ahead of their clash with the Titans, which they won 20-18.

If the former Saints star is to move on at the end of the year, Souths will end up having to pay a chunk of his $650,000 AUD salary per year.

Gray continued: “I think he’s good enough to (play at another NRL club).

“We have an abundance of halves here, but he’s a good footballer and he’ll get a crack somewhere.

“He’s a great fella, he’s down to earth and that’s the reason you see that side of him because he’s a genuine person.”

