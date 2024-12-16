Lewis Dodd opens up on ‘dream’ NRL move and ‘tough’ decision to leave St Helens

Lewis Dodd admits it was ‘tough’ for him to make the decision to leave St Helens: but he wanted to follow his childhood ‘dream’ of playing in the NRL.

The 22-year-old half-back will get his first taste of the NRL in 2025 after linking up with South Sydney Rabbitohs on a three-year contract.

Dodd, a highly-rated young talent in the British game, came through the academy at St Helens before going on to play 88 first-team games, scoring 30 tries.

The Widnes-born playmaker is currently in pre-season training with the Rabbitohs and recently spoke to the Australian press in his first media session since arriving, where he opened up on his ‘tough’ decision to depart his beloved Saints and his ‘dream’ move to South Sydney.

When asked was it a tough decision to leave Saints, Dodd replied: “Definitely, it’s such a prestigious club back home in England, I’ve grown up there all my life and my friends and my family are there, so it was definitely tough but I knew it was a decision I had to make and thankfully I’ve made it.

“Since I signed (at the Rabbitohs) I’ve been speaking to people at the club and the lads, and you just get the sense that it’s a prestigious and historic club and I’m privileged to be a part of it.”

Dodd helped the Saints win the Super League Grand Final in 2021 and kicked the match-winning drop goal in their historic World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers in 2023.

He admitted that remaining in Super League had been an option for him but that playing in the NRL had been a childhood dream of his: and he wanted to take his opportunity with both hands.

“That was always an option,” Dodd said when asked about possibly remaining in England prior to signing with Souths. “Like I said, my family and friends are there, I grew up there, that was my life and that was my home but this has always been a dream to be here one day and I’m just so thankful and grateful that it’s at the Rabbitohs.”

Dodd is likely to partner State of Origin representative Cody Walker in the halves for the Rabbitohs next season: and he knows wearing the No. 7 jersey for Souths will come with added pressure – with the NRL being a huge competition Down Under in terms of TV coverage and media profile: but it is something Dodd will embrace.

“There’s obviously a bit more added pressure with the size of the game over here,” said Dodd.

“I think the only thing I can do is keep working hard – nothing is guaranteed at this club – I’ve got to work hard and earn my spot, so if that comes in Round 1 or Round 15 or whenever that may be, then I’m sure I’ll be ready.

“Cody was one of the first people that came over to me on my first day. He’s helped me settle right in along with the other boys and I’m quite privileged to call these players teammates for the next three years hopefully.”

A clip of when Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett pulled a cheeky ‘who are you?’ prank on Dodd when the pair first met in person went viral on social media when the club posted it: but Dodd insists Bennett has been a good mentor to him in his first couple of weeks.

“He’s been brilliant,” Dodd said of Bennett. “I’ve heard a lot of stories about him from players that have had him in the past so I was quite excited and nervous to meet him, but he’s been brilliant with me.

“He’s told me exactly what I need to do from day one and that just puts my mind at ease, so he’s been brilliant with me.”

Dodd displayed moments on brilliance and showed plenty of signs of promise during his time in Super League, having made his professional debut as an 18-year-old back in 2020.

And he believes that he’ll become a better player and a person for his time in the NRL with the Bunnies.

“It’s probably the biggest competition in the game,” Dodd said of the NRL. “The Super League has some incredible teams and incredible players but just that week in, week out grind that the NRL is, it’s probably a step up and it’s something that I’ll have to get used to.

“It’s something that excites me, I’ll definitely be a better player and person for taking this opportunity.”

