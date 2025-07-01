Lewis Dodd will get another chance to prove himself in the NRL this weekend: but the prospect of an exit from South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2026 appears to have heightened in recent days.

Dodd will come in from the cold this weekend to be part of Wayne Bennett’s side to face Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday.

With Cody Walker out injured, Dodd has been given an opening – but only from the interchange bench for the clash.

Jack Wighton and Jamie Humphreys will form a new-look half-back pairing for the Bunnies, with Dodd’s minutes set to be limited – but at least increased from what he has been used to in recent weeks.

Having made the switch to the NRL at the start of this season, the former St Helens star has featured in just three matches at first grade level in 2025, with two of those appearances coming from the bench.

His last game for Souths was in May, and he has since been confined to New South Wales Cup action.

But what happens to Dodd beyond this season now looks to be in serious doubt. Super League clubs have reached out to Dodd’s management to try and understand his availability and whether he would be interested in returning to England after just one year in Australia.

However, Souths have now seemingly made plans for 2026 without him after completing the signing of Jonah Glover for next season. The Dragons half-back was offered up to Super League clubs and held talks with at least one team about a move to England.

But has now switched to the Bunnies for next year – and that has seemingly pushed Dodd down the pecking order even further.

He could now look to secure regular rugby elsewhere – with Super League clubs ready to strike.

