Lewis Dodd has insisted he would not rule out a return to the NRL in the future after admitting he didn’t feel as though he was given a fair enough crack to prove himself in the competition.

Dodd’s time in Australia is over for now, after South Sydney Rabbitohs and the half-back came to terms on a release just one year into the three-year deal he signed with the club 12 months ago.

He is returning to Super League to sign for Catalans Dragons on an initial one-season deal but before heading back home, he has lifted the lid on his time with Souths in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

Dodd admitted: “It’s been pretty chaotic but in a good way. When I first came over this outcome is not what you dream of. I would’ve changed the fact that I didn’t play as much as I wanted but I wouldn’t change much else. I have learnt a lot on and off the field. I wouldn’t change too much of it.”

However, the half-back did admit he was of the belief he wasn’t given a ‘fair chance’ by Wayne Bennett having played just a handful of games and starting at scrum-half on a solitary occasion: playing 68 minutes there.

“That’s the only thing that I’ve got in my mind,” Dodd said.

“If I had come over and I got what I feel like was a fair chance and a fair go and I wasn’t up to it and I wasn’t good enough then I could live with that. But because I don’t feel like I have there is a burning desire to prove and test myself.

“When I came over 12 months ago I had that same feeling. I don’t feel like that will go away until I achieve what I want to achieve or I am given that chance.

“That’s the only thing that is in the back of my mind. If you don’t play every game you’re going to say you want to play. But that’s my only grievance with this year. I back my ability and I feel like if I got a fair shot I would’ve proved that I was good enough.”

Dodd then also stressed that while he is eager to get going with Catalans in 2026, he would not rule out the chance of playing in the NRL again if the opportunity arose.

He said: “It’s hard because with the move the closer it gets the more I am looking forward to it. It comes down to not being given what I feel is a proper go.

“If I had that and it didn’t work maybe that wouldn’t be there but because I know what I am capable of, I feel like that feeling will be there until I get it. I am looking forward to what’s next. If that opportunity came back up to test myself and prove myself it would be something I’ll think about.”

