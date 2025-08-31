Lewis Dodd among 5 English players on NRL Rich List with ex-Wigan pair also included

South Sydney Rabbitohs half-back Lewis Dodd is among five English players to be named on the NRL’s Rich List, alongside Herbie Farnworth, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley and Ryan Sutton.

The NRL Rich List is an official breakdown of the top 100 earners in the Australian top flight, with Nathan Cleary once again sitting at the top of the pile.

But, the inclusion of five English players on the list is another positive sign for the continued growth of English talent within the competition, as more players become serious targets for NRL clubs.

Five English players on NRL rich list

Of the five players named, centre Farnworth is the highest on the list in 32nd, with the Dolphins ace’s salary currently standing at $850,000 AUD. Farnworth is widely regarded as one of the best centres in the NRL, only heightened since his switch from the Brisbane Broncos to the expansion franchise ahead of the 2024 season. He has again been a key man for the Dolphins this season, making 19 appearances and scoring 12 tries.

Sitting just below him in 38th place is former Wigan Warriors man Pearce-Paul, who has a recorded salary of $810,000 AUD. The current Newcastle Knights back-rower, who is headed to the Wests Tigers for 2026, has made a strong start to life down under with 43 appearances to his name in just two seasons in the NRL. He has also notched three tries in that time, too.

Fellow England international Radley sits at number 57 in the top 100 Rich List, with the Sydney Roosters man collecting $750,000 AUD a season. The forward has been a stalwart for the Chooks since debuting back in 2017, and has so far notched 159 first-grade appearances. In his time with the club, Radley has also won two NRL Premierships and two World Club Challenges.

Coming in at number 79 is Dodd, who has a recorded salary of $650,000 AUD at South Sydney. It’s not been the ideal first season down under for Dodd, with the 23-year-old being limited to just six first-grade appearances as he found himself out of favour with head coach Wayne Bennett, and is already set to depart the club at the end of the campaign.

Rounding off the Poms in the top 100 is another ex-Wiganer in Ryan Sutton, who sits in joint 100th on a salary of $600,000. The two-time Grand Final winner was released from the Canterbury Bulldogs back in March, as he found minutes hard to come by since his switch from Canberra in 2023. His time in the capital was more successful, though, making 75 appearances in four seasons.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR coach makes decision on Australia offer for Ashes series amidst NRL links

👉🏻 NRL Rich List and highest-paid players revealed with eye-watering salaries

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards and Hull KR among Sky Sports’ latest Super League broadcast selections

👉🏻 Every Super League ever-present left in 2025 as Leeds Rhinos pair among quartet to drop off list

👉🏻 Every player used by Salford Red Devils in 2025 as SEVENTY hit in remarkable Warrington win