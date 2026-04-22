Former St Helens youngster Leunbou Bardyel-Wells has joined community club Bedford Tigers following his release from Championship outfit Salford RLFC.

Now 22, Bardyel-Wells spent a chunk of his youth career with Super League heavyweights Saints, but did not register a first-team appearance during his time on Merseyside.

Having gone on to link up with Salford Red Devils, the forward’s senior debut came in a Super League clash against Wigan Warriors in September 2024.

He also featured for the Red Devils against Saints in Round 1 of the 2025 Super League season, and after that entity entered liquidation, linked up with phoenix club Salford RLFC.

Former St Helens young gun Leunbou Bardyel-Wells lands new club following Salford RLFC release

Bardyel-Wells racked up a further four appearances across all competitions for Salford this term, and scored his first try – with that coming in a Challenge Cup victory over Hammersmith Hill Hoists back in January.

But as the Championship club have grown their squad throughout 2026 so far, he had found game time harder to come by, last playing for the Reds in their win over Hunslet on February 15.

At the back end of last week, Bardyel-Wells – who will turn 23 in October – was among four players confirmed to have been released by Salford.

And he has already found a new home in the shape of community club Bedford Tigers, who compete in the Southern Conference.

Matt Lambert’s side began their campaign over the weekend, with Bardyel-Wells making his debut off the bench in a 52-34 victory away against Bristol All Golds. That clash had been level at 22-22 at the break.

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