After scooping four Super League titles as a player, Leon Pryce has led York Valkyrie to Women’s Super League glory in his first year as their head coach: and dedicated the triumph to his late mum Janet.

Pryce hung up his boots midway through 2017 having won 19 major honours, including those four Super League titles.

A 17-time Great Britain international, the Super League icon – who also played eight games for England – retired with over 500 professional career appearances to his name.

Prior to this season, his only experience as a head coach came during an 18-month stint with Workington Town.

But at the end of a challenging year both personally and professionally, Sunday evening saw the 44-year-old guide Valkyrie to a shock 8-6 Grand Final victory over Wigan in the Warriors’ own backyard at The Brick Community Stadium.

‘After losing my mum earlier this year, it’s extra special for me personally. I dedicate that win to her, she’d have loved that’.

Post-match at The Brick, Pryce delivered a heartfelt summary of what the title win meant to him on a personal level.

He explained: “It’s been a difficult year, I lost my mum in April to cancer, and she was one of my biggest supporters in life.

“To overcome that and build connections with the girls… it’s not easy dealing with 25 girls, it’s hard, so I’m very proud of the journey I’ve come on personally with the coaching staff and with my players.

“After losing my mum earlier this year, it’s extra special for me personally. I dedicate that win to her, she’d have loved that.

“I knew we had it in us, but Wigan are a good team, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s my first year as a women’s head coach and to win a Grand Final… you can work all your life and never win a Grand Final as a coach, so it’s special.”

As well as his four Super League winners’ rings, Pryce’s playing career also saw him lift the Super League Leaders’ Shield and Challenge Cup on six occasions apiece.

Four World Club Challenge titles are on his CV, too, and now star alongside a Women’s Super League title – earned against a Wigan side who have been beaten just three times across all competitions since the start of 2025, all defeats against York.

The Valkryie boss detailed: “As a player, it’s in your control. But as a coach, there are only certain things you can talk about and advise to try and build team spirit.

“It’s amazing, and when you win something as a player, it’s the same feeling because you’re the best. We are the best now of this year, 2026. Whether you’re a player or a coach, nobody can take that away from us for the rest of our lives.

“This will bond us together and connect us for the rest of our lives, we’ll still be talking about this night when we’re older.”