Former England and Great Britain stalwart Leon Pryce has been appointed as the new head coach of Women’s Super League heavyweights York Valkyrie.

Four-time Super League champion Pryce is a certified legend of the British game having made more than 500 career appearances.

Representing hometown club Bradford Bulls as well as St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Hull FC, the iconic back scooped 19 major honours in total and starred on the international front for both Great Britain and England.

Having turned 44 earlier this week, Pryce has marked his birthday with a rather surprising appointment: being handed the reins of Valkyrie, who had been back-to-back WSL champions in 2023 and 2024.

He will replace Director of Rugby Lindsay Anfield, who stepped down from her role after five seasons at the helm following her side’s semi-final defeat at St Helens last month.

Super League icon Leon Pryce lands shock coaching role as new club revealed

Pryce – who is the nephew of York Hall of Fame member Geoff – will take charge ahead of the 2026 campaign, with the club announcing his arrival on Friday evening.

Chairman Clint Goodchild said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Leon to York Valkyrie as head coach.

“Leon is one of the most respected figures in rugby league, with an incredible career as both a player and a coach. His passion for developing players and his deep understanding of the game will bring tremendous energy to our club.

“The Valkyrie have set new standards for women’s rugby league in recent years, and Leon’s appointment marks the next exciting chapter in that journey.

“His leadership, and commitment to excellence align with what we’re building here in York.”

Having hung up his boots midway through 2017, Pryce has remained regularly involved in the game as a pundit, with his only other head coach role coming with Cumbrian outfit Workington Town, who he led to the League 1 play-off final back in 2018.

Departing midway through 2019, he also went on to spend time as Sean Long’s assistant in the Championship at Featherstone Rovers.

Goodchild added: “Leon has already made a fantastic impression on the playing group with his energy, and genuine respect for what the Valkyrie have achieved.

“He brings a wealth of experience, a winning mentality, and a real sense of purpose to the role.

“We can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have on the group as we continue to grow and chase success.”