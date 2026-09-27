York Valkyrie boss Leon Pryce joked about former team-mate Jon Wilkin writing his side off ahead of their Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph, labelling their win over Wigan Warriors ‘the biggest upset in the history of women’s rugby league’.

Valkyrie beat Wigan on home soil earlier this month, but that was the Warriors’ only defeat in any competition in 2026 prior to Sunday evening’s Grand Final.

Crowning his first year as York’s head coach in style, Pryce though masterminded another victory over Wigan in the Women’s Super League showpiece.

An 8-6 win at The Brick Community Stadium saw Valkyrie claim their third Women’s Super League title, knocking a heavily-favoured Warriors side off their perch in their own backyard.

‘Nobody has given us a chance… if you listen to people like Jon Wilkin, it was, ‘only Wigan can beat Wigan’… it’s so nice to prove everybody wrong’

Pryce’s illustrious playing career saw him win 19 major honours, including four Super League titles.

Eight of those came in a St Helens shirt alongside former team-mate Wilkin, who he played over 120 games at club level alongside as well as lining up together on the international stage for both England and Great Britain.

Post-match at The Brick having guided Valkyrie to glory, 44-year-old Pryce said: “What they (his team) just did out there, for me, is the biggest upset in the history of women’s rugby league.

“Nobody has given us a chance… if you listen to people like Jon Wilkin, it was, ‘only Wigan can beat Wigan’.

“That’s great for us because it’s so nice to prove everybody wrong and sit here now as champions.”

Wigan have been beaten just three times since the start of the 2025 campaign: and all three of those defeats have come against Valkyrie.

Prior to Sunday evening’s Grand Final though, the 2026 Women’s Challenge Cup and Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield winners were heavily tipped to complete the treble – with some bookmakers giving Valkyrie a 22-point head start on the handicap.

Pryce continued: “We’ve not been talked about all year… we can sit here as champions and say a champion team has got no players in the England team.

“How many times has that happened? I don’t mean to sound arrogant or rude, but it’s true!

“The heart and spirit, that can’t be measured on the stat sheet, and we’ve got that in abundance. We’ve just proven we were willing to leave everything on the field for each other.”