Young forward Leon Cowen has sealed a permanent move to Halifax Panthers ahead of 2027 following his departure from St Helens.

Utility Cowen, still only 21, joined Saints back in April 2022 and went on to progress through the youth ranks at the BrewDog Stadium to feature twice at first-team level.

Both of those Super League appearances came off the bench in 2025 campaign, made against Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers respectively.

The England Academy international, who captained Saints’ own academy side to Grand Final glory back in 2023, was handed a one-year contract extension ahead of 2026.

But he spent the bulk of last season out on loan at Halifax, and having been released, has now made his move to The Shay permanent.

Released St Helens youngster Leon Cowen seals permanent Halifax move

Set to turn 22 later this month, Cowen – who has a reserves title to his name as well as the one won at academy level – has played 33 professional games to date.

19 of those have come between loan and dual-registration stints at Fax, including nine in 2026 which saw him score the first two tries of his professional career.

As the Panthers announced his permanent signing, he said: “I’m really excited about 2027 and feel like we’re really building something with the squad being put together.

“I can’t wait to put on the blue and white for another year.”

Aside from those made for Saints and Fax, Cowen’s other 12 senior appearances to date have all been made in a Swinton Lions shirt.

He donned the Lions’ colours once in 2026, lining up for them against Batley Bulldogs back in March

But as previously mentioned, the bulk of his game time in the season just gone came for Fax, with Kyle Eastmond’s side finishing second-bottom on the Championship ladder.

Had it not been for the 12-point deduction received for their financial issues early on in the year, the Panthers could have finished as high as 11th.

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