Released Hull KR playmaker lands Championship deal for 2026 following Craven Park exit

Released Hull KR young gun Lennie Ellis has penned a one-year deal with Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles for 2026.

Half-back Ellis, who turned 20 in July, was among nine players let go by Super League champions KR at the end of the 2025 campaign.

He had played one game for the Robins at first-team level, and that came in a heavy defeat at Wigan Warriors in August 2023, with head coach Willie Peters heavily rotating his side ahead of the Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh Leopards a week later.

During his time in the youth system at Craven Park, Ellis also gained experience out on loan at Whitehaven, Goole and London – representing both the Vikings and the Broncos in 2025.

With a total of 11 senior appearances on his CV, Ellis links up with a Sheffield side which finished 11th in the Championship this term.

He said: “I’m buzzing to join, I heard the club’s going in the right direction and I’m really pleased to sign here.

“It’s been great to be part of the Hull KR side this year that won the treble, it’s kind of made me hungrier for success and hopefully it’s something I can bring with me to Sheffield for next year.”

Eagles head coach Craig Lingard has already been busy in both the retention and recruitment departments, with his squad set to enter into a 21-team division next year, all being well.

The Championship is set to merge with League 1, though full details of that merger – including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition – are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Sheffield’s squad for 2026 now looks as follows: Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, Billy Walkley, Ryan Millar, Jayden Billy, Josh Hodson, Kieran Gill, Will Oakes, Lennie Ellis, Jordan Lilley, Jack Mallinson, George Griffin, Martyn Reilly, Conor Fitzsimmons, Marcus Green, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Lewis Peachey, Corey Johnson, Harry Bowes, Reiss Butterworth, Connor Bower, Joel Farrell, Alex Foster, Jack Bussey

Boss Lingard added: “Lennie has got some good qualities about himself as a young half, and I’m really excited to see what he can do.

“He can also play a bit of nine, so hopefully he can step into the side and really develop his game this year.”