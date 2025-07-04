It was a famous night for Leigh Leopards on Friday – as they defeated reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors 18-8 to re-ignite the race for the top two.

Adrian Lam’s side were superb on an historic evening which was played out in front of the biggest-ever Super League crowd at the Leigh Sports Village, with over 10,000 in attendance.

Here are our big takeaways from the game..

Wigan fans shouldn’t panic

Recent history suggests we shouldn’t get too carried away with a poor run of form for the reigning champions. In each of the last two years they’ve wobbled at this precise part of the season – and come home swinging in some style.

But this was a worry. Wigan lacked the usual precision and level of performance we have come to expect. Harry Smith had an off-night with the boot, and many of the Warriors’ key men didn’t quite look to be at the levels we’ve known.

There’s a long way to go: and it’d take a fool to write them off not making Old Trafford. It would be churlish to suggest otherwise. But they’re now well in the race for the top two.

The video referee needs sorting

It didn’t matter in the end in terms of the outcome – and it was the right decision to disallow what would have been an historic Josh Charnley try.

But it took far too long to reach that decision, with a delay of over three minutes for it to be deemed Charnley was offside.

It’s sloppy, it’s scrappy and it’s causing delays that are threatening to suck the life out of games as great as this. It needs fixing. A time limit would be at least worth a discussion.

Josh Charnley takes his chance

The spotlight was on the veteran winger but goodness, he certainly delivered. Chanrley played with the kind of spirit and effort that showed he still belongs at the highest level.

What happens beyond this year remains unclear. But for now, Charnley is categorically part of this Leigh side.

A star is born

Well, two actually. Given the exploits of players like David Armstrong and Lachlan Lam this year, it’s been easy to overlook some other players.

But on Friday, it was impossible to ignore two men. Bailey Hodgson stepped into the breach superbly and there’s even an argument that Leigh looked better with him at fullback.

But Ethan O’Neill was the player who really caught our eye. Week in, week out, O’Neill is consistently sensational and it’s about time he gets the plaudits he deserves.