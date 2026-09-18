Leigh Leopards star Joe Ofahengaue believes Wakefield are a ‘different beast’ compared to last year, with plenty of praise for Trinity ahead of Friday night’s play-off eliminator showdown.

2025 saw Wakefield creep into the top six, making the play-offs in their first year back in Super League following promotion.

Leigh ended Trinity’s run at the first hurdle, beating them convincingly on home soil at the eliminator stage.

12 months on, the pair will square off again at the same stage on Friday night, though this year’s play-off meeting comes at Belle Vue: with Daryl Powell’s side having finished fourth in the regular season, above fifth-placed Leigh.

‘I think it’s all been built on the back of last year’s exit against Leigh, we beat them and I feel like they’ve come back this season a different beast’

Trinity have won both of the pair’s meetings so far this term, including last weekend, where a 19-8 victory at the Leopards’ Den in the final round of the regular Super League season cemented fourth spot and home advantage for this play-off tie.

Super League’s Dream Team had a front-row partnership consisting of Leigh’s Ofahengaue and Wakefield’s Caleb Hamlin-Uele.

Speaking as the Dream Teamers received their special jerseys on Monday at Old Trafford, Ofahengue sent plenty of praise the way of Trinity, saying: “All respect to Wakefield, they’ve had such a great season.

“I think it’s all been built on the back of last year’s (play-off) exit against Leigh, we beat them and I feel like they’ve come back this season a different beast.

“We know what to expect, we know what they’re going to bring. They’re going to prepare as best as they can to beat us and we’ll do the exact same.

“Both of our teams are very excited to play each other. We had a mock-up game last week and we didn’t get it right. Full credit to them, they did get it right.

“We’re excited to get back out there and go to Wakey where we can hopefully get the job done.”

‘There are players leaving that have done some amazing things at this club… we’re all emotionally connected to the cause’

Leigh had to recover from a dire start to the season to make it into the play-offs, with their list of absentees early on in the campaign sitting in double figures.

A number of key figures are still absent through injury now, but more prevalent as a driving factor for the Leopards is to do those departing the club at the end of the season proud.

Owen Trout (Cronulla Sharks), Robbie Mulhern (Castleford), Bailey Hodgson (Hull FC), Isaac Liu (Hull FC), Ben McNamara (Castleford) and Jack Hughes (Retiring) will all depart – with Matt Davis’ future also still to be decided

Ofahengaue said: “We’ve got some very important players leaving our team.

“There are players leaving that have done some amazing things at this club. It just ties it all in emotionally, we’re all emotionally connected to the cause.

“If we were to go out and not be in the big dance, we need to make sure we’d be going out on our terms.”

Friday night’s trip to Wakefield will see Adrian Lam’s side enter the Super League play-offs for the fourth season on the spin since their return to the top-flight.

In each of the last two seasons, they have made it into the semi-finals only to see their campaign ended away against neighbours Wigan Warriors.

Ofahengaue added: “It’s been such a big year. Every game after the regular season is a bonus for us.

“Getting to that big dance is the main goal and always will be the main goal, but we want to take it one game at a time.”