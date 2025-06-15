Leigh Leopards emerged victorious at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon in a thrilling contest to solidify their place in Super League’s top four.

Joe Ofahengaue’s late try proved to be the difference and ensured another big win on the road for Adrian Lam’s side.

Here’s everything we learned from the DIY Kitchens Stadium..

Josh Charnley’s long-term future is away from Leigh: but what about short-term?

Charnley was left out again on Sunday, in the latest illustration of how the Leopards are making plans for life after Super League’s second-highest try-scorer of all-time.

He came on from the bench for just mere minutes against Hull FC a few weeks ago before being left out altogether against Huddersfield. Here, he had to settle for a role as 18th man yet again.

Oldham, as revealed by Love Rugby League, are admirers of Charnley for 2026. But could he yet be tempted to look elsewhere in the immediate term for game-time?

Mike McMeeken has to be in England’s 17

Wakefield have had injuries throughout the pack all year and to say their captain has put his hand up and taken the extra responsibility on the chin would be an understatement.

McMeeken has been an absolute colossus and is up there with Herman Ese’ese as the best middle in the competition. He was again sensational on Sunday afternoon.

If he’s playing like this come October, he’ll be in Shaun Wane’s squad. He should also be in the 17.

Who plays half-back alongside Lachlan Lam?

It’s a real issue that’s going to become even trickier for Adrian Lam next weekend when Gareth O’Brien returns.

Ben McNamara and Lachlan Lam appear to be striking up a very interesting and fruitful partnership. Both were excellent here on Sunday afternoon.

O’Brien brings a level of measure to Leigh that perhaps McNamara nor Lam do, however. Three very good halves, but only two can play.

Leigh’s overseas recruitment is Super League’s best

There can surely be no questioning that. Every time the Leopards go overseas, they almost certainly always nail it and sign a top player.

All of their overseas men were good here in different ways. David Armstrong is devastating in broken play, Tesi Niu is such a handful and Joe Ofahengaue, the latest mid-season arrival at the Leopards, was arguably the best player out there.

They do it better than most. Castleford fans can perhaps be as excited about that as Leigh fans by the way, as it’s Chris Chester who signed most of those players!