He has been one of the stars of the Super League season so far – and Lachlan Lam is in with a chance of breaking a record that has looked unbeatable for almost a decade.

Lam was the best player on the pitch on Thursday night as the Leopards defeated Castleford Tigers 46-6 to keep their hopes of a top-two finish alive.

Lam had a direct hand in three of the Leigh tries with assists of the highest nature, continuing his fine form and emphasising why he has been the most creative player across the whole league in 2025.

It took Lam’s assist tally for 2025 to an extraordinary 38 in 24 games, a phenomenal number which many would have assumed would have already been enough to be the all-time record. But in actual fact, the three assists Lam claimed on Thursday were only enough to move him into second place on the all-time list.

That moved him past Jackson Hastings, whose 36 assists for Salford Red Devils in 2019 was, until now, the second-most ever claimed by one player. Lam was level with both Rangi Chase and Michael Dobson on 35 before the game on Thursday.

Lam still has one man left to beat – and it will be a tricky task but a doable one given his form this year. The man with the most assists in a Super League season is former Man of Steel Luke Gale – who racked up an astonishing 46 assists in 2016 while leading Castleford Tigers’ attack. That, however, did come in 30 games given the Super League also included the Super 8s at that point in time.

So Lam has three fewer games to achieve the record, but he is only eight behind Lam. If he repeats what he did on Thursday and claims three in each of the Leopards’ remaining games, he would just squeeze past Gale at the top of an incredible leaderboard.

Most assists in a Super League season

1. Luke Gale (2016) – 46 assists

2. Lachlan Lam (2025) – 38 assists*

3. Jackson Hastings (2019) – 36 assists

=4. Rangi Chase (2013) and Michael Dobson (2012) – 35 assists

6. Jake Connor (2022) – 33 assists

7. Danny Brough (2015) – 31 assists

8. Bevan French (2023) – 30 assists

