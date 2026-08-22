Leigh Leopards’ 62-10 success on home soil over Bradford Bulls on Friday night was the club’s biggest-ever win in Super League.

Despite dominating the first half at the Leopards’ Den against the Bulls, who visited Leigh’s current home for the first time in the top-flight, Adrian Lam’s side only held a 14-4 advantage at half-time.

Forward duo Robbie Mulhern and Louis Brogan had got their names on the scoresheet for the hosts in the first half, with Adam Cook – who ended the night with a perfect goal-kicking record of 11 from 11 – also tagging on a penalty.

But after Innes Senior’s try just moments after the restart, the floodgates opened and led to a winning margin of 52 points – the biggest Leigh have ever managed in Super League.

Leigh 62-10 Bradford: History for the Leopards

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the club’s fortunes in 2005, 2017 and 2021 while in the top-flight, Leigh’s top ten biggest Super League victories – by winning margin – have all come since their most recent Super League return in 2023.

A 54-4 success away against Hull FC back in March 2024 had held the record of their biggest Super League win of all-time until Friday night, with that early season encounter at the MKM Stadium won by 40 points.

But the 62-10 victory against Bradford, with a winning margin of 52 points, has now taken top spot.

Ireland international Senior went on to add a second to his try tally for the night having opened the scoring in the second half against the Bulls.

Half-backs Lachlan Lam and Cook each grabbed two tries apiece, with Umyla Hanley – on the same day he was called into the England Performance squad – and Joe Ofahengaue – who marked his 250th career appearance in style – also getting in on the act.

As already noted, Australian ace Cook slotted over all ten conversions along with a first half penalty, taking his own points haul on the night up to 30.

Notably, Leigh’s margin of victory would have been even greater had it not been for a late consolation for Bradford, scored by Elliot Peposhi.

But the 62-10 scoreline was enough to earn a spot right at the top of the tree, creating a small piece of club history at the Leopards’ Den.

Leigh’s biggest-ever Super League wins

1. Leigh 62-10 Bradford – August 2026

2. Hull FC 4-54 Leigh – March 2024

3. Leigh 46-4 St Helens – July 2024

4. Leigh 46-6 Castleford – August 2025

5. Leigh 42-6 Hull FC – May 2026

6. Wakefield Trinity 0-32 Leigh – April 2023

= Leigh 38-6 Salford – August 2025

8. Leigh 30-0 Huddersfield – March 2017

= Leigh 34-4 Hull KR – June 2023

= Leigh 36-6 London – July 2024

= Leigh 42-12 Hull FC – August 2024