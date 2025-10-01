Wigan Warriors have released a statement saying that Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has told the Super League champions they are refusing to fulfil this Friday’s play-off clash between the sides.

The Warriors and the Leopards are scheduled to go head to head at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with a bumper crowd expected – including a huge travelling allocation from Leigh.

But the Warriors have dropped a huge bombshell on Wednesday morning. They confirmed in a statement that Beaumont has told Wigan their ticketing allocation for the game is ‘unacceptable’.

Wigan say that Leigh were offered the choice of either 4,600 unreserved seats of 5,400 reserved seats, a stance that was backed up by Super League and was made following consultation with police.

But the Warriors have said that Leigh have told them the arrangement for travelling support is unacceptable and as such, as it stands on Wednesday morning, the Leopards are refusing to fulfil the game.

In a dramatic statement, Wigan said: “At 10.37pm on Tuesday 30 September, our club was informed in writing by Derek Beaumont of Leigh Leopards that they do not intend to fulfil this Friday’s scheduled semi-final fixture.

“We can confirm that Leigh Leopards were offered the choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,400 reserved seats in the North Stand. This allocation was determined by the independent Safety Advisory Group and our Ground Safety Officer, following consultation with the police. The Super League also sought separate safety advice, which fully endorsed this approach.

“It is important to note that the allocation offered was well above the 10% minimum required for away supporters-indeed, it was almost double that threshold.

“While we regret that Leigh Leopards found this arrangement unacceptable, our club is legally and professionally bound to comply with the directions of our Ground Safety Officer and the conditions of our Ground Safety Certificate.

“The safety and welfare of all supporters must come first. This is not open to negotiation and underpins every decision we make. We continue to prepare for Friday’s semi-final and will release further information as the situation develops.”

RL Commercial declined to comment when approached by Love Rugby League.