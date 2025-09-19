Tesi Niu and Ethan O’Neill are both back fit for Leigh, but Leopards boss Adrian Lam says he doesn’t know whether he’ll be able to find a place in his side for the latter as they host Huddersfield Giants.

Powerhouse Niu missed last weekend’s win against St Helens having failed a HIA the week prior during Leigh’s victory away at Warrington Wolves.

He will return to the fold and take his spot back in the centres on Friday night as Huddersfield visit the Leopards’ Den, but whether O’Neill reclaims his spot in the back-row remains to be seen.

The Australian has been one of Leigh‘s standout players in 2025 after his off-season arrival, but has missed their last three games through a hamstring problem.

Leigh receive double injury boost for Huddersfield clash as Adrian Lam outlines dilemma

Sitting pretty in third on the ladder heading into the final ‘regular’ round of the campaign, the Leopards have already secured a first-ever home tie in the Super League play-offs, which will come next week.

The task here is to ensure they finish third, which they will do as long as they don’t lose and Leeds Rhinos win at Wigan Warriors to leapfrog them.

Speaking about his team selection during Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, head coach Lam explained: “Tesi Niu and Ethan O’Neill will come back into consideration this week.

“I think that’s everyone now available in our squad, so it’s a good position to be in.

“There’s a bit of a dilemma as to whether Ethan is in the starting 13, on the bench as one of those four players or even 18th or 19th man.

“That’s how difficult it is, and it’s a tough call that I’ll have to make this week. It’s a position we need to be in.”

O’Neill has had a difficult few months with different injuries keeping him out of the side for short spells. He picked up this hamstring issue in Leigh’s Captain’s Run ahead of last month’s win against Castleford Tigers.

Lam added: “He hasn’t played for four weeks, so we’ve got to make a decision on whether we run with the team that’s been successful over the last couple of weeks, or if we bring somebody in that’s fresh but that carries a risk of injury.

“I’ll make that decision, but it’s a really hard one to be honest with you. Players will miss out on our team this week and next week as we move on to the quarter-finals.”