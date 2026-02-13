Leigh won their opening game of the 2026 Super League season, beating Leeds Rhinos 26-14 at the Leopards’ Den on Friday night.

Our Leopards ratings live from the press box…

Bailey Hodgson – 7

Really good stuff from Hodgson, especially in the first half, when he was fearless with the ball in hand and played a pivotal role in the opening try. Faded every so slightly in the second 40.

Innes Senior – 7

We liked what we saw from Senior on his home debut and Super League bow for Leigh. Responsible for the opening try, and showed the right attitude throughout to help see the job through.

Tesi Niu – 7

Niu coped well with what was thrown his way by Leeds, physically and verbally. You get the feeling he’s going to have to get used to that throughout the year. Contributed heavily towards earning Harry Newman ten minutes in the sin-bin.

Keanan Brand – 7

Brand isn’t a Super League centre, we admit that much. But he’s been asked to slot in there while pal Umyla Hanley is sidelined, and he grew into Friday night’s game as it went on. Enjoyed a particularly strong end to the first half.

Josh Charnley – 6

Charnley’s only real chance came at the end of the first half, and five years ago, you feel he’d have finished that with the space he was afforded for a brief moment. Nothing particularly wrong with his display on the whole.

Adam Cook – 7

Big things have been tipped for off-season signing for Cook. On his home debut and Super League bow, he was another who grew into the game as it went on and had moe of an influence. His grubber kick in the second half led to Matt Davis’ try in a promising sign. Ended up 3/5 with the boot.

Lachlan Lam – 8

Lam was instrumental and came up with a moment of magic to get himself over for a try with 13 minutes left on the clock which felt game-defining. But he was still nowhere near his best on the night, and that is an entirely positive thing for all of a Leopards persuasion.

Owen Trout – 7

A strong showing from NRL-bound Trout. Leigh will hope and demand more of the same from the versatile forward throughout this year.

Edwin Ipape – 9

Scintillating stuff from Ipape on both sides of the ball, the scorer of a first half try. Man-of-the-match for us and back to something like his best. The only negative a couple of late hits, but you can’t ask him to take that commitment and passion out of his game, that’s what he thrives on.

Robbie Mulhern – 7

Mulhern won’t be a Leopard in 2027, like Trout, but he’s going to do everything in his power to ensue 2026 is a successful one for the club based on this showing. A powerhouse.

Frankie Halton – 7

Good work from Halton throughout, as we’ve come to expect. An absolute workhorse and was unlucky to be stopped on the charge midway through the second half.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 8

Tremendous work from Alick-Wiencke on his home bow for Leigh and Super League debut. The Papua New Guinea international was great with the ball in hand all night, and the only negative we can think of defensively was his role in Cooper Jenkins’ try.

Joe Ofahengaue – 8

Ofahengaue is no stranger to the loose forward role, but he hadn’t started a game there since September 2024 for Parramatta prior to tonight. He showed no signs of rustiness, and delivered a sublime assist for Ipape with three Rhinos defenders on his back. A great showing.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 8

We’d go as far as saying Friday night’s showing was better than anything we saw from Hughes in 2025, who came off the bench midway through the first half and delivered everything Leigh needed from him in his 40-minute stint. A huge slice of luck for his try eight seconds after the restart, but that luck was deserved and earned.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 6

Davis got himself on the scoresheet within five minutes of entering the action in the second half, in the right place at the right time to dot the ball down after a defensive error. His sin-bin takes him down a mark, involved with Newman midway through the second half, though that had been brewing with the Leeds centre virtually all game.

Andy Badrock (Interchange) – N/A

We saw about eight minutes of Badrock off the bench late on.

Liam Horne (Interchange) – 7

Good stuff from Horne on his home debut for the Leopards. Adrian Lam will hope to utilise his utility value throughout this season. Came up with a big tackle on Jarrod O’Connor early on in the second half.