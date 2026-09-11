Leigh ended the regular Super League season with a 19-8 defeat on home soil to Wakefield Trinity, the side they will travel to next weekend in a play-off eliminator tie.

Live from the press box, here are our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 3

Armstrong fumbled a sure-fire try in the first half with a knock-on under pressure from Corey Hall with the try-line beckoning, which summed up his evening. He came up with an assist for Innes Senior, though.

Innes Senior – 6

Senior got away with one when the video referee disallowed Jayden Myers’ early try after the Trinity winger had picked his pocket. He was responsible for the hosts’ breakthrough though, a lung-busting 50 metre second half break which set the scene for Owen Trout’s try, and then scored one of his own.

Andy Badrock – 3

Badrock was pretty anonymous barring a couple of carries.

Umyla Hanley – 4

Hanley seemingly struggled with some form of injury throughout and wasn’t his allowed to be his usual self by a stubborn Wakefield side. Still produced a strong carry in the lead up to Trout’s try.

Josh Charnley – 4

Charnley had teed Armstrong up for what should have been a try in the first half, and was

Adam Cook – 3

Cook didn’t take hold of the game as he has done in recent weeks, and missed both of his conversions.

Lachlan Lam – 3

Copy and paste the above for Lam, but without the conversion attempts.

Joe Ofahengaue – 5

This wasn’t Ofahengaue’s typical dominant game, but having passed a HIA, he showed his importance to Leigh at the back end of the game.

Liam Horne – 4

Horne much better in his second stint than his first.

Robbie Mulhern – N/A

Mulhern’s night ended through injury with 35 minutes on the clock, shortly after he’d conceded a penalty to hand Wakefield two points from the tee.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 4

Alick-Wiencke played the ball incorrectly in a first half no one of a Leigh persuasion will reflect upon fondly, but was better after the restart. Withdrawn with 13 minutes left on the clock, presumably as a precautionary measure.

Owen Trout – 5

Trout grabbed Leigh’s first try of the night and he took it well with a couple of Trinity men on his back. A 5 here may be a little harsh, but the hosts’ pack was overpowered on the whole and the game could have been so different for them had Trout picked the right pass when he broke free at the end of the first half.

Louis Brogan – 4

Brogan’s first stint was headlined by a poor knock-on inside his own half. His second stint was much better, more like what we’ve become accustomed to seeing from him.

Nathan Wilde (Interchange) – N/A

Wilde was drafted in to make just his second appearance of the season for Leigh, and his first in Super League since May 2025, when he featured for about 30 seconds at Magic Weekend. Two very short stints tonight.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 5

Hughes returned to the fold having announced his impending retirement earlier this week. Will hope next week isn’t his last game, of course.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 5

Davis among Leigh’s better players on the night.

Edwin Ipape (Interchange) – 4

Ipape looked leggy tonight. Not his usual self.