Leigh ended their losing run in dramatic style on Saturday evening, beating Toulouse Olympique 21-20 in Golden Point extra time thanks to Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal.

Live from the press box at the Leopards’ Den, these are our ratings…

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Gareth O’Brien – 9

Two terrific assists from O’Brien to tee up Josh Charnley in a glittering first half along with a nice dart forward of his own as he provided quality with the ball in hand. Guilty of a couple of dodgy moments under the high ball defensively in the second half, but it was his drop goal in Golden Point which got the job done in the end! We’ve seen that before, too…

Innes Senior – 7

A flying first half finish in the corner ensured Senior kept his try tally for the year ticking over, and he was pretty good in defence whenever called upon thereafter. His involvement in pushing a Toulouse man into touch in the first half a highlight.

Tesi Niu – 8

Niu had a stellar first half which had just about everything in it bar a try of his own, and he delivered some huge hits in defence to help Leigh over the line in the second half. Appeared to have picked up a knock half-an-hour in, but played on and seemed to come through unscathed.

Jack Hughes – 7

Good stuff on the whole from Hughes, who is filling a gap by shifting into the centres. A better showing this week there than last week at Wakefield.

Josh Charnley – 8

Charnley was in the right place at the right time for both of his first half tries, and was alert in defence just before the break to prevent a try by conceding a goal-line drop-out. He won’t reflect fondly on his involvement in Benjamin Laguerre’s second half try, but we won’t hold it against him.

Adam Cook – 7

Much better from Cook than we’ve become accustomed to seeing in his first few weeks as a Super League player. Not the star of the show, but came up with some big plays in defence and did his job going the other way. Ended the evening two from four with the boot.

Lachlan Lam – 8

His first half showing was Lachlan Lam at his brilliant best – dancing feet, intelligent kicks in-play and a superb assist for Liam Horne. The way the game went in the second half meant we didn’t see that as often in the second 40, and that’s why he’s not higher than an 8.

Aaron Pene – 7

Pene’s first appearance of the year brought a combined 33 minutes across two stints, including the last ten minutes of the game to help Leigh see things out. More is needed from the big prop, but this was an okay platform to launch from, and he was responsible for the Golden Point drive which led to O’Brien’s wining drop goal.

Ben McNamara – 7

McNamara has huge shoes to fill at nine when you consider he’s taken Edwin Ipape’s place, but credit where credit is due, he did exactly what Leigh needed of him across his two stints tonight. If he can reach this level on a consistent basis, there’ll be no complaints, and he provided the pass for O’Brien’s one-point winner.

Robbie Mulhern – 8

Incredible stuff from Mulhern, really. He’s done it tough over the last few weeks in the absence of plenty of his pack-mates, and he missed just 12 minutes of action here. We imagine his statistics will be through the roof. He’s only been dropped a mark as it was his late hit that meant the game went into Golden Point, albeit we accept the penalty was a soft one and that is harsh.

Frankie Halton – 8

Leigh’s Mr Consistent delivered exactly what’s become expected of him once again. Strong stuff from Halton, whose only real blot on the copy book came from an unfortunate penalty given away when a Toulouse man slipped into his tackle midway through the first half.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 8

Alick-Wiencke has delivered steady improvement over the last couple of weeks, and was good again tonight. Leigh should have made more of his offload half-an-hour in and then his break early on in the second half. Forced off for a HIA by his mouthguard.

Isaac Liu – 8

Another really solid display from Liu. The importance of his leadership and consistency in individual performance cannot be understated.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 7

Half-an-hour or so on the field for Brogan, who continues to build week-on-week after his long injury absence.

iMatt Davis (Interchange) – 8

Two stints from Davis, who was thrust back on for the final few minutes and Golden Point because of Alick-Wiencke’s HIA. He cramped up during the extra-time having run himself into the ground!

Ryan Brown (Interchange) – N/A

A tough evening for young prop Brown, who was sin-binned three minutes after coming on for a professional foul and was then withdrawn four minutes after returning to the field. It felt too harsh to rate him from the little we saw, but lessons to be learned.

Liam Horne (Interchange) – 7

Horne’s first touch saw him race in for a try in the first half as he took Lam’s offload, but that was the high point of his performance. Decision-making lacked at times, but positive on the whole.