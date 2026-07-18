Leigh’s winning run continued away at Hull FC on Saturday evening, ending up 32-22 victors after a game of two halves.

Live from the press box at the MKM Stadium, our Leopards ratings…

Gareth O’Brien – 7

A positive showing from O’Brien again at full-back.

Innes Senior – 6

A shaky start from Senior saw a loose offload in his own half 11 minutes in, but he grew from there and did what he had to in the most part.

David Armstrong – 8

Starting in the centres and eventually being pushed out to the wing, Armstrong ended up winning Leigh this game, at least from a scoring point of view. His two tries proved absolutely pivotal in the end, and both were very well taken, the reward for some slick attacking intent.

Umyla Hanley – 7

Another ferocious showing from Hanley, who grabbed the last try of the first half after some superb play from the Leopards. The way the game went after the break meant he faded slightly.

Josh Charnley – 7

Much the same case for Charnley, who took the opening try of the game very well, and bided his time before striking again late on to seal the win.

Adam Cook – 9

Adrian Lam promised Cook would grow into life at Leigh, and boy, has he. An absolute clinic from him helped the Leopards over the line here with a try of his own preceding a sublime kicking game. His 40/20 late on relieved pressure, and then he produced a phenomenal assist for Charnley. Player! 4/7 with the boot from the tee overall.

Lachlan Lam – 8

Very good from Lam, who came up with a couple of magic moments of his own. If he and Cook can continue this form, Leigh could well be on for a terrific end to the year.

Owen Trout – 6

Trout’s first stint was a good one. His second saw him sin-binned just after the hour-mark for tackling Cade Cust before he had the ball in hand, although that probably saved a try which would well and truly have had Leigh under big pressure.

Liam Horne – 7

One of Horne’s better showings in a Leigh shirt so far. He set the tone early doors with a couple of lively darts, and stood up well when called upon again in the second half. Not forgetting either his one-on-one against Herman Ese’ese, which went the Leigh man’s way. 7.5, if we gave out half marks.

Isaac Liu – 8

We don’t do halves, but Lu would be getting 8.5 here if we did, what an absolutely monstrous effort from the veteran. He spent about eight minutes off the field, by our count. Superhuman stuff. We’d love to see his tackle count.

Frankie Halton – 7

Got lost in the abyss a bit when Hull started to score their tries, but positive on the whole from Halton.

Jack Hughes – 6

Copy and paste the above, but we just felt back-row partner Halton showed more than Hughes on the day.

Louis Brogan – 7

A positive first stint from Brogan ended with him gathering a loose ball in Hull’s half. He was re-introduced towards the end and did what was needed.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 7

20 minutes or so for Davis either side of half-time, positive enough.

Lazarus Vaalepu (Interchange) – 6

A short stint from new recruit Vaalepu, around 12 minutes. That came amid Hull’s try-scoring flurry, so we never really saw a lot of him with the ball in hand here.

Ryan Brown (Interchange) – 7

Decent minutes for youngster Brown.

Edwin Ipape (Interchange) – 8

A monstrous display from Ipape. All that was missing was his trademark try, but we’re sure he and head coach Lam will be satisfied with this showing off the bench.