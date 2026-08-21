Leigh moved fifth on the Super League ladder with a thumping 62-10 victory at home against basement boys Bradford Bulls on Friday night.

The better side throughout, Adrian Lam’s side led 14-4 at the break before making their dominance count in the second half to extend the scoreline.

Live from the press box, our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 6

Armstrong’s evening ended at half-time having taken a couple of huge bumps challenging for two high bombs during the first half, one of which he knocked on and the Bulls scored off the back of it.

Innes Senior – 8

It wasn’t a great first half showing from Senior, but he responded in style with an impressive performance in the second 40 which included a couple of tries. The second was a carbon copy of the first, both good finishes. Earned himself the eight with his involvement in Joe Ofahengaue’s try, and then assisted Lachlan Lam.

Andy Badrock – 7

A pretty solid night’s work from Badrock, who has grown into the side week-on-week.

Umyla Hanley – 8

A quiet first half by Hanley’s standards, but absolutely flourished in the second half and ended the night with a try. That England call-up is very well deserved.

Josh Charnley – 8

A dogged performance from Charnley, who slotted in at full-back for the second half after Armstrong had been withdrawn and rolled back the years with a break upfield on the hour-mark. A superb try-saver on Jayden Okunbor late on, too!

Adam Cook – 10

An absolutely sensational night’s work from Cook, who was the heartbeat of Leigh’s attack throughout, but from start to finish of the second half in particular. The headline act was his own superb first try, chipping over the last Bulls defender and kicking on then to ground. There were so many moments of magic, though, and he got on the scoresheet again as well as kicking 11 from the tee – a perfect record.

Lachlan Lam – 9

Superb also from half-back partner Lam, who grabbed two tries of his own in second half. Helping to pull the strings in trademark fashion, with a beauty of an assist for Hanley.

Isaac Liu – 8

Liu brought up his 350th career appearance, and he did so in style. He truly will leave a huge hole to fill come 2027, but Leigh won’t want to concern themselves over that just yet.

Liam Horne – 8

Horne helped Leigh open the scoring with a neat assist for Robbie Mulhern 12 minutes in, and did plenty of the tough stuff in the first half before returning for the back end of the game with Leigh in cruise control. His break earned the assist for Cook’s second of the night.

Robbie Mulhern – 7

A solid stint of circa half-an-hour from Mulhern, who as mentioned opened the scoring and helped to get Leigh on the front foot throughout the duration of his time on the field. He then returned for the closing stages and got through another good load of work.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 7

Good stuff throughout from Alick-Wiencke, whose sensational break ended up with an assist for Lam early on in the second half.

Owen Trout – 8

Trout’s best performance in a Leigh shirt for a long time. Superb throughout.

Joe Ofahengaue – 8

Ofahengaue marked his 250th career appearance with a try which came at the end of a sublime Leopards attacking move. Another quality showing from the big man – Super League’s best front-rower.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 8

It feels like Brogan has had a ‘coming of age’ season this year, and this was right up there with his best showings yet. Took his try really just after the half-hour mark, and got through a stint of more than an hour. Really good.

Jack Ashworth (Interchange) – 7

A couple of positive glimpses across two stints from Ashworth on debut following his arrival from Castleford earlier this week.

Edwin Ipape (Interchange) – 8

We’re nearing the play-offs, and Edwin Ipape is reaching his peak. This was his best showing in a while, with a wealth of trademark darts out of dummy-half and a couple of breaks to show for his efforts, too. Very good.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 7

Solid stuff from Davis, who came on at half-time in place of Armstrong and was unlucky not to score just after the hour-mark.