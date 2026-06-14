Leigh continued their bright run of form, winning 38-12 away against Bradford Bulls on Sunday afternoon on what turned out to be a momentous day for Josh Charnley, who is now Super League’s all-time top try-scorer.

Our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 7

Armstrong will know he could have done more to prevent Chris Atkin’s try early on in the second half, but he did what Leigh needed him to do in the most part. Left the field after being clattered by Riley Dean just after that, but did return and had a big helping hand in Bailey Hodgson’s try with a nice kick chase.

Innes Senior – 7

It was a slow start from Senior, who got away with a poor attempt to bring down Guy Armitage early on. He grew into it though and was in the right place at the right time to score his try in the second half.

Bailey Hodgson – 8

Another 80 minutes in the bank in the centres for Hodgson, who was impressive throughout when he got on the ball. Showed nice hands for his assist to send Senior in at the corner. In the right place at the right time to score his try.

Jack Hughes – 7

A solid display from Hughes, who just stayed on the right side of the disciplinary tightrope at Odsal.

Josh Charnley – 9

Wow. Super League’s all-time top try-scorer. It’s an accolade he’s been chasing for as long as we can remember, and it’s fitting that Charnley took the crown with a display like this, scoring a hat-trick to overtake Ryan Hall. An absolute legend of the game. Real shame he was forced off injured with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Adam Cook – 8

A couple of blips in there, including his role in Atkin’s try, but this was another excellent display from Cook. He continues to grow in Super League, and oth of his assists for Charnley were very easy on the eye, one a chip through and one at the end of a smooth move. The Australian has certainly found his range from the kicking tee, too, slotting over seven from seven here!

7/7 with boot

Lachlan Lam – 7

Even when Lam isn’t at his best, he produces moments of quality, and he did just that with a couple of second half try involvements – even though he won’t get an assist against his name. Picked up a knock in the second half.

Joe Ofahengaue – 8

Another superb display from Ofahengaue across a couple of big stints. It’s all the more impressive we’ve become so used to performances like this from him.

Edwin Ipape – 7

Another solid afternoon’s work from Ipape, who got through a lot of work during his stints.

Robbie Mulhern – 8

Mulhern was immense in a first half focused more of defence than attack, with the Leopards spending a lot of time close to their own line.

Frankie Halton – 7

Halton hurt his lower back in a tackle early on, but played on and didn’t drop his performance level from the usual. A knock-on late in the first half aside, this was another very good effort.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 7

Alick-Wiencke had a huge role defensively in that first half and we’d love to know his tackle count. The Papua New Guinean nudged down ever so slightly for his role in Atkin’s try soon after the restart, but his silky involvement in Charnley’s third try must be noted.

Isaac Liu – 8

Superb from Liu again, who was another that enjoyed a starring role in defence in a tight first half.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 8

Brogan’s growth in the Leigh side in recent weeks has been great to see. His impact off the bench here was huge, playing huge minutes with a great carry in the lead up to Senior’s try and then getting one of his own late on.

Aaron Pene (Interchange) – 5

We were left wanting more from Pene, which has been the case too often during his time with the club.

Gareth O’Brien (Interchange) – N/A

We only saw a few minutes from O’Brien while Armstrong was off the field, so we won’t dish out a rating, but what the veteran delivered was good.

Liam Horne (Interchange) – 7

Good impact from Horne, who got the assist for Charnley’s second try soon after entering the action and then stood up well in defence.