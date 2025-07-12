Leigh ratings as title-chasing Leopards send Super League statement with Hull KR win

Title-chasing Leigh sent a statement of intent out to Super League on Saturday afternoon: beating current leaders Hull KR 28-10 at the Leopards’ Den.

These are our Leopards ratings…

Bailey Hodgson – 8

Another really good performance from Hodgson, who is proving a more than capable replacement for the injured David Armstrong. With ingenuity in abundance, he consistently shows nice feet and looks to spin away from defenders with the ball in hand. A couple of shaky moments defensively today, but they can most certainly be forgiven.

Keanan Brand – 8

Exceptional again from Brand, who – quietly – is going about his business very well this year and racking up the tries. He added another to his haul for the year here.

Tesi Niu – 10

‘Watching Tesi Niu, putting on a show’ is the latest ear worm out of the Leopards’ Den, and the centre is doing exactly that on a regular basis. His second half break to tee up Lachlan Lam’s try was a thing of beauty, and the end product of numerous trademark bulldozing runs at the KR defence.

Umyla Hanley – 8

Just like Brand, colleague and close friend Hanley has been immense for Leigh this year. He made a great recovery tackle on James Batchelor early doors, and then excelled in attack. He took his own try really well, and Brand’s doesn’t happen without him challenging Joe Burgess so well in the air.

Josh Charnley – 8

AIR Charnley! The veteran winger got his 250th Super League try with a diving effort in the corner which felt like a pivotal moment in the game. That was richly deserved for the effort he’d put in to get Leigh out of their own territory throughout, and his 251st Super League four-pointer came on the final hooter. Rolling back the years!

Gareth O’Brien – 8

A good afternoon’s work from O’Brien, whose standout moments today were probably more in defence than attack and included a superb wrap on Tyrone May late on in the first half just when KR looked likely to score. The veteran will be disappointed with a record of two from five with the boot.

Lachlan Lam – 9

Spectacular from Lam again. Four assists added to a seemingly ever-growing list as well as a try of his own which came through a tremendous support run as Niu broke on his own. The Papua New Guinean is leading the Leopards’ charge up the ladder, so good!

Owen Trout – 8

A couple of really solid stints from Trout, who continues to catch the eye. Shaun Wane didn’t include him in that recent England squad for nothing.

Edwin Ipape – 9

We usually laud Ipape’s attacking qualities, and they were on show again today, but his defensive efforts here have to be hailed after this. There were some HUGE shots from the hooker throughout, and those efforts prevented KR from making anywhere near the metres they’re used to. Remarkable stuff.

Joe Ofahengaue – 9

Ofahengaue has not delivered a disappointing performance yet in a Leopards shirt, and was monstrous in his two stints again here. What a mid-season signing he has proven to be.

Frankie Halton – 8

Halton is the type of player that delivers performances which earn you wins like this without the limelight being shone on him. So solid, and absolutely trademark from him.

Ethan O’Neill – N/A

It’s tough for us to give O’Neill a rating, so we’ve opted not to. The back-rower opened the scoring after a nice claim in the air early on, but knocked on soon after and took a bang to the knee in doing so. That knock saw him struggle until half-time when he was eventually replaced.

Isaac Liu – 8

Like Ofahengaue, Liu helped Leigh to dominate the Robins’ pack throughout. There’s not much more we can say than tremendously solid.

Off 47 mins, never lets anyone down

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 7

Did his job well from the interchange bench.

Alec Tuitavake (Interchange) – 7

Same as above.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 8

Davis had a huge impact in defence when he was called upon, and enjoyed a lengthy stint. The utility produced at least three huge tackles we can think of.

Ben McNamara (Interchange) – 8

McNamara also enjoyed a great performance off the bench, only blighted by having to spend ten minutes off the field for a HIA, which he passed and returned after. Pulled a kick wide after Charnley’s try on the final hooter, but he’ll be forgiven for that, we’re sure!