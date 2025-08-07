Leigh ratings as subpar Leopards stumble in Leeds Rhinos defeat

Leigh’s winning run came to an end at the hands of Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night as they were beaten 22-14, missing out on a chance to move up into Super League’s top two as a result.

Live from the press box at the Leopards’ Den, these are our ratings…

Bailey Hodgson – 7

It was a bright start for Hodgson with a number of strong carries, and he enjoyed a really good second half in which he was denied a try by the video referee in circumstances which appeared very harsh. A knock on under the high ball which ended up with Sam Lisone scoring prior to the break didn’t help, though.

Keanan Brand – 7

Enjoyed a great spell in the first half which saw him haul Chris Hankinson in to touch before scoring a try. Brand added another to his tally for the year in the second half, but wasn’t as involved in the second 40 on the whole.

Umyla Hanley – 7

Hanley was also involved in the tackle which saw Hankinson hauled into touch and had scored a nice try of his own by then. The centre’s form has been superb over the last few weeks, but his defensive flaws were exposed as Lachie Miller danced round him to get over.

Tesi Niu – 8

Niu is different gravy on both sides of the ball, and we saw a number of huge hits on Thursday night in defence, but his attacking contributions catch the eye consistently. He was unfortunate to be held up over the line just before the hour-mark on the back of a run which included some nice footwork as well as his trademark bulldozing style.

Josh Charnley – 6

A decent night’s work from Charnley, whose inclusion now that Darnell McIntosh is fit again may well be an indication of Leigh’s plans beyond 2025. Will be really disappointed at his knock on late on from Lachlan Lam’s chip into his path.

Gaz O’Brien – 6

There was nothing wrong with O’Brien’s overall play, in truth, but he has delivered better on plenty of occasions. The veteran forced a knock on from Morgan Gannon towards the end of the first half which Leigh ought to have made more of. He’ll be disappointed with his record of one from three with the boot, though. That proved pivotal in the end.

Lachlan Lam – 8

Lam had a pretty decent night and came up clutch on a number of occasions. His kick put Hankisnon under pressure when he was dragged in touch, and there were two assists for Brand in there as well as a 40/20. The one big error though, a high tackle on the last which led to Harry Newman’s early second half try. Stupid to get involved with Jake Connor in the dying embers.

Owen Trout – 6

Solid stuff from Trout across his two stints, he looked to have made a break at one point late on but was hauled back at the last second.

Edwin Ipape – 6

We’re not sure whether Ipape is carrying a knock at the minute, but he just doesn’t seem himself. His second stint was more impactful than his first, but big things are expected of the Papua New Guinean for a reason.

Joe Ofahengaue – 6

Not as big an impact as we’ve seen pretty much most weeks so far from Ofahengaue in a Leigh shirt.

Frankie Halton – 7

Halton will be happy with what he delivered on the night.

Jack Hughes – 6

Forced off for a HIA early on in the second half after latching on to a Leeds knock-on and driving forward. Had been good up to that point.

Isaac Liu – 7

A strong showing from experienced head Liu, who did what he could to try and help the Leopards over the line, metaphorically and physically.

Ben McNamara (Interchange) – 6

A middle-of-the-road performance from McNamara, really.

Robbie Mulhern (Interchange) – 7

Mulhern was strong when he entered the action after four games out and had a positive impact in attack, but is still capable of better. We’re sure that will come over the next few weeks as his match sharpness returns.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 6

A lengthy stint from Davis, but his impact has been better in weeks gone by.

Ethan O’Neill (Interchange) – 6

O’Neill returned from his injury lay-off when he replaced Hughes ten minutes into the second half, but we didn’t see anywhere near his best. As with Mulhern, he’ll get better as his match fitness is built back up.