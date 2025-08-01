Leigh ratings as resilient Leopards pull off late comeback to down Warrington Wolves

Leigh left it late, but came from behind to extend their winning run on Friday night as they beat Warrington Wolves 20-16.

On an evening which saw the hosts record a fourth win on the spin, live from the press box, here are our Leopards ratings…

Bailey Hodgson – 6

Hodgson had a nervy start as he dropped two of Marc Sneyd’s bombs within the first 15 minutes, but he grew into the game and offered quality in attack, which – in truth – was a rarity across the Leigh side on the night until late on.

Keanan Brand – 6

Brand has delivered much in attack better this season, and will be disappointed by the errors he made, but he took some high bombs well and played his part in this win.

Tesi Niu – 7

Off-season recruit Niu was among Leigh’s best on the night. He was fortunate to get away with a late hit on Ben Currie in the first half, which you imagine he’ll hear more about come Monday, but was good with the ball in hand in particular.

Umyla Hanley – 7

Two of Leigh’s tries were scored by Hanley, and he did well to finish them both off. There’s plenty he could have done better on the other side of the ball, but without him, the Leopards wouldn’t have had a sniff.

Josh Charnley – 7

A really strong showing from Charnley against his former employers. Did pretty much everything you want a winger to do without scoring a try.

Gareth O’Brien – 6

O’Brien was instrumental in Leigh’s comeback, providing the assist for Hanley’s first try and slotting home all four of his conversions including a penalty. The errors he did make will be forgiven.

Lachlan Lam – 6

Not quite the architect on the night, but Lam still helped to pull the strings for the Leopards, as usual.

Owen Trout – 7

Trout marked his 100th Super League appearance with the winning try, and enjoyed a couple of solid stints.

Edwin Ipape – 6

It was an uncharacterstic understated performance from Ipape, but he came up with the goods in laying on the assist for Trout’s winning try.

Joe Ofahengaue – 7

Ofahengaue’s presence is immense. No doubt his re-introduction 15 minutes from time had a huge influence on the result.

Frankie Halton – 6

A quiet night for Halton, though that could have been a different tale given how close he came to breaking through the Wire line on a couple of occasions.

Jack Hughes – 7

This was Hughes’ best performance in a long time, at least in our opinion. He’ll be delighted to have marked his 300th Super League appearance in this style.

Isaac Liu – 7

A trademark showing from Liu, who re-entered the action late on to help spark the comeback. Had earned his side a penalty before that, too.

Ben McNamara (Interchange) – 5

McNamara has had far better involvements for Leigh this term than this, even when he’s come on off the bench previously.

Alec Tuitavake (Interchange) – 5

Leigh need so much more than this from Tuitavake. On paper, he was their main outlet off the bench. It didn’t prove that way. A stint of around 17 minutes.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 6

The best of Leigh’s interchanges on the night. A great player to have in your squad, rarely disappoints.

Andy Badrock (Interchange) – N/A

Introduced for the final few minutes, so unfair to give a rating.