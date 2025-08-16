Leigh ratings as Leopards left to rue mistakes in error-riddled Hull FC defeat

Leigh were beaten 18-12 at Hull FC on Saturday evening and lost ground in the race for second spot on the Super League ladder.

Live from the press box at the MKM Stadium, these are our Leopards ratings…

Bailey Hodgson – 7

An overall solid showing from Hodgson, who was denied a try for obstruction in a first half which saw him take in plenty of carries in his usual no-nonsense style. He’ll be horrified by his role in what proved the winning try for Hull and his late knock on, though.

Keanan Brand – 6

There were a couple of really strong runs with the ball in hand from Brand which Leigh should have made more of. He was good under the high ball throughout the evening, too.

Tesi Niu – 6

We didn’t see as many bulldozing carries from Niu as we’ve become accustomed to, but that’s credit to Hull’s defence. The centre didn’t really put a foot wrong.

Umyla Hanley – 5

A spilled ball in the first half and a dreadful attempt at a pass behind his back late on were Hanley’s two notable errors. We just didn’t see as much from him as usual.

Josh Charnley – 6

Charnley had a strong first half and looked lively whenever he was able to get on the ball. Faded a little in the second 40.

Gareth O’Brien – 6

A very mixed evening for O’Brien, who took his try superbly, but made plenty of uncharacteristic errors. His misplaced pass for the winning try from Lewis Martin will haunt Leigh when they look back at this one. Forced off for a HIA not long after but returned for the last few minutes. Two from two off the kicking tee.

Lachlan Lam – 6

We could say the same about half-back partner Lam in terms of a mixed evening. His try, similar to O’Brien, was excellent and he showed some magic feet to get over the line. But throwing it into touch numerous times in a game and getting involved in off-the-ball spats with opposition players does Leigh no favours.

Joe Ofahengaue – N/A

Ofahengaue was forced off five minutes in and never returned to the field.

Edwin Ipape – 7

Ipape got through a lot of work in defence in the first half, and then showed his magic going the other way with the offload which led to O’Brien’s try just before the hour-mark. Still plenty of room for improvement.

Robbie Mulhern – 7

Mulhern was wrong footed for Cade Cust’s opening try, but remained solid thereafter across his two stints.

Frankie Halton – 6

A decent evening’s work from Halton.

Owen Trout – 7

Trout was thrust into the front-row at the back end of the first half having started the game in the back-row, and was pretty good throughout wherever he was positioned. Had earned the 20-minute rest he got in the second half.

Isaac Liu – 6

We saw a couple of really strong carries from Liu, particularly early on, and he’ll be satisfied with his work.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 6

Hughes’ dissent on the stroke of half-time almost saw this dropped to a 5. He just about did enough for a 6 from us, though. A big stint having been thrust on in the place of the injured Ofahengaue.

Ethan O’Neill (Interchange) – 7

One of the highlights on the day for Leigh was O’Neill’s impact after coming off the bench. Would have scored late on bar a last-ditch tackle.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 6

Solid as always from Davis, a stint of around 25 minutes.

Ben McNamara (Interchange) – 7

A good stint of around 50 minutes from McNamara against his former club.