Leigh Leopards solidified their place inside Super League’s top four with a hard-earned 24-20 victory against Wakefield Trinity.

Joe Ofahengaue’s late try proved to be decisive and ensured victory for Adrian Lam’s side, who remain fourth after another win.

Here are the Leopards player ratings..

David Armstrong: 8

When fit, he’s undoubtedly one of the best in Super League at what he does. Devastating close to the line and a deadly finisher. Safe under the high ball too.

Keanan Brand: 7

Contributed very well defensively on the right edge.

Umyla Hanley: 7

His battle with Oliver Pratt was worth the admission fee alone. Some absolutely imperative defensive contributions – including the one to hold Max Jowitt up over the line in the final moments.

Tesi Niu: 9

The odd error but Niu plays close to the edge and most of the time, it pays off. Are there many better ball carrying outside backs in Super League? He is a sensation.

Darnell McIntosh: 8

His place in the side has been questioned but you couldn’t fault him here. Strong running, a well-taken try and got the Leopards on the front foot on multiple occasions.

Ben McNamara: 8

Very good, complimented Lachlan Lam well. He and Lam look a very capable and balanced pairing on this form.

Lachlan Lam: 9

Much more like it from Leigh’s main man today. In the week Adrian Lam revealed Lachlan would be staying next year, you wonder if any uncertainty over his future was impacting his form.

Joe Ofahengaue: 9

Yet another sensational NRL import by Leigh and their former head of rugby Chris Chester. Scored the match-winning try but did so much more. His first stint in particular was box office.

Edwin Ipape: 8

Another who was back on form.

Robbie Mulhern: 8

Brilliant first stint alongside Ofahengaue.

Frankie Halton: 7

80 minutes and plenty of effort.

Owen Trout: 8

A very impressive display both with the ball and, perhaps more importantly, defensively.

Isaac Liu: 8

What a signing. 32 tackles attempted, 32 completed. The presence Leigh’s pack needs.

Matt Davis: 7

Lively from the bench.

Jack Hughes: 7

Put himself about really well in the defensive line when off the interchange bench. Lots of work and effort.

Alec Tuitavake: 6

Quieter than usual and only did 20 minutes from the bench.

Bailey Hodgson: N/A

Didn’t get on.