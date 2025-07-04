Leigh Leopards secured a famous victory over local rivals Wigan Warriors to haul themselves back into the race for the top two later this year.

Adrian Lam’s side were worthy winners against the reigning champions, who continue to struggle for form, with Leigh picking up an historic win.

Here is how the Leopards men scored – with some enormous scores throughout..

Bailey Hodgson: 9

No David Armstrong, no dramas. He will get an extended run at fullback with Armstrong gone for the rest of this season – and on first showing, he’ll be just fine. Faultless defensively and such a strong threat carrying the ball.

Keanan Brand: 8

Another player Leigh took a chance on who is now a bonafide starter. Darnell McIntosh will surely not be able to oust Brand when he returns, assuming Josh Charnley retains his place too. Brand has come on a lot.

Tesi Niu: 9

One of the most entertaining centres in Super League. The kind of player you would pay the admission fee to watch. An unbelievable handful.

Umyla Hanley: 8

Had a couple of nervy moments in the early stages including a poor defensive read for the Jake Wardle try. But made up for it and then some with stacks of effort – and WHAT a tackle late on to halt Jai Field.

Josh Charnley: 8

Took his chance. May not have scored that 250th Super League try but you cannot fault his effort, and he is still a joy to watch.

Gareth O’Brien: 8

Controlled the game superbly with some brilliant kicking from range.

Lachlan Lam: 8

Magnificent – back to his bes.

Owen Trout: 9

An England international in the making. It noticeably dipped when Trout wasn’t on the field – and it picked up again when he came back.

Edwin Ipape: 9

What can you say. The best hooker in Super League. Everything goes through him.

Joe Ofahengaue: 8

An incredible piece of mid-season transfer business by the Leopards. Will continue to get better and better as he settles into life in England.

Frankie Halton: 7

All-action, plenty of energy throughout.

Ethan O’Neill: 9

The most under-rated player in Super League? There’s a strong case for it. Brilliant every single week.

Isaac Liu: 8

The leader of Leigh’s pack.

Matt Davis: 7

Not his best night; started well but a couple of errors towards half-time.

Ben McNamara: 7

Didn’t have as good an impact as he can but still contributed.

Jack Hughes: 7

Impressive stuff from the bench.

Alec Tuitavake: 8

Another who continues to look the part in Super League.