Leigh player ratings as two stars score just FOUR in Challenge Cup exit

Aaron Bower
Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards' Challenge Cup adventure is over for another year.

Leigh’s run in the Challenge Cup is over for another season, after the Leopards were beaten 21-14 by Warrington Wolves in a thrilling semi-final.

The Leopards will undoubtedly view Sunday as a missed opportunity to reach yet another major final, as Sam Burgess’ side set up a Wembley showdown with Hull KR next month.

Here are the Leigh player ratings on a disappointing afternoon for Adrian Lam’s side – with a number of their key performers failing to live up to the billing..

David Armstrong: 5

Didn’t look fully fit all afternoon and was withdrawn with a HIA two minutes before half-time. Returned, but lacked his usual threat with ball in hand.

Darnell McIntosh: 5

Leigh would have hoped for more from the winger.

Tesi Niu: 7

One of Leigh’s better performers. Scored two brilliant tries and was a strong carrier.

Umyla Hanley: 5

Left the field for a HIA but did return.

Josh Charnley: 4

Some uncharacteristic errors in the early exchanges and didn’t perform how he could – like most of Leigh’s three-quarter line.

Gareth O’Brien: 7

The better of Leigh’s two half-backs with some really nice moments.

Lachlan Lam: 4

Not his afternoon at all. Some really disappointing passing options and his last-tackle choices also lacked conviction.

Robbie Mulhern: 5

Couldn’t get the better of Warrington’s pack in the early exchanges.

Edwin Ipape: 8

Leigh’s best. Led the way defensively with some strong efforts and always asked questions when in possession.

Owen Trout: 6

Certainly put himself about with some heavy shots – a couple of which could yet be looked at by the Match Review Panel.

Ethan O’Neill: 6

Plenty of energy and a real commendable effort to do 80 minutes in this heat.

Jack Hughes: 7

Also did 80 minutes.

Isaac Liu: 5

Liu has been one of the signings of the season so far but this was not one of his better afternoons.

Bailey Hodgson: 5

Was only used for four minutes to temporarily replace Armstrong, and then for the final few moments when Trout went off for a HIA.

Ben McNamara: 5

Didn’t really have any sort of meaningful impact from the bench. Leigh’s interchanges backfired.

Matt Davis: 5

Only played for around half an hour.

Joe Ofahengaue: 7

Leigh’s best middle. Plenty of energy and effort and a strong offloading game. Looks like he will be another huge asset for the Leopards from overseas.

Challenge Cup Josh Charnley

Related Articles