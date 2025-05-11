Leigh’s run in the Challenge Cup is over for another season, after the Leopards were beaten 21-14 by Warrington Wolves in a thrilling semi-final.

The Leopards will undoubtedly view Sunday as a missed opportunity to reach yet another major final, as Sam Burgess’ side set up a Wembley showdown with Hull KR next month.

Here are the Leigh player ratings on a disappointing afternoon for Adrian Lam’s side – with a number of their key performers failing to live up to the billing..

David Armstrong: 5

Didn’t look fully fit all afternoon and was withdrawn with a HIA two minutes before half-time. Returned, but lacked his usual threat with ball in hand.

Darnell McIntosh: 5

Leigh would have hoped for more from the winger.

Tesi Niu: 7

One of Leigh’s better performers. Scored two brilliant tries and was a strong carrier.

Umyla Hanley: 5

Left the field for a HIA but did return.

Josh Charnley: 4

Some uncharacteristic errors in the early exchanges and didn’t perform how he could – like most of Leigh’s three-quarter line.

Gareth O’Brien: 7

The better of Leigh’s two half-backs with some really nice moments.

Lachlan Lam: 4

Not his afternoon at all. Some really disappointing passing options and his last-tackle choices also lacked conviction.

Robbie Mulhern: 5

Couldn’t get the better of Warrington’s pack in the early exchanges.

Edwin Ipape: 8

Leigh’s best. Led the way defensively with some strong efforts and always asked questions when in possession.

Owen Trout: 6

Certainly put himself about with some heavy shots – a couple of which could yet be looked at by the Match Review Panel.

Ethan O’Neill: 6

Plenty of energy and a real commendable effort to do 80 minutes in this heat.

Jack Hughes: 7

Also did 80 minutes.

Isaac Liu: 5

Liu has been one of the signings of the season so far but this was not one of his better afternoons.

Bailey Hodgson: 5

Was only used for four minutes to temporarily replace Armstrong, and then for the final few moments when Trout went off for a HIA.

Ben McNamara: 5

Didn’t really have any sort of meaningful impact from the bench. Leigh’s interchanges backfired.

Matt Davis: 5

Only played for around half an hour.

Joe Ofahengaue: 7

Leigh’s best middle. Plenty of energy and effort and a strong offloading game. Looks like he will be another huge asset for the Leopards from overseas.