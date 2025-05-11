Leigh player ratings as two stars score just FOUR in Challenge Cup exit
Leigh’s run in the Challenge Cup is over for another season, after the Leopards were beaten 21-14 by Warrington Wolves in a thrilling semi-final.
The Leopards will undoubtedly view Sunday as a missed opportunity to reach yet another major final, as Sam Burgess’ side set up a Wembley showdown with Hull KR next month.
Here are the Leigh player ratings on a disappointing afternoon for Adrian Lam’s side – with a number of their key performers failing to live up to the billing..
David Armstrong: 5
Didn’t look fully fit all afternoon and was withdrawn with a HIA two minutes before half-time. Returned, but lacked his usual threat with ball in hand.
Darnell McIntosh: 5
Leigh would have hoped for more from the winger.
Tesi Niu: 7
One of Leigh’s better performers. Scored two brilliant tries and was a strong carrier.
Umyla Hanley: 5
Left the field for a HIA but did return.
Josh Charnley: 4
Some uncharacteristic errors in the early exchanges and didn’t perform how he could – like most of Leigh’s three-quarter line.
Gareth O’Brien: 7
The better of Leigh’s two half-backs with some really nice moments.
Lachlan Lam: 4
Not his afternoon at all. Some really disappointing passing options and his last-tackle choices also lacked conviction.
Robbie Mulhern: 5
Couldn’t get the better of Warrington’s pack in the early exchanges.
Edwin Ipape: 8
Leigh’s best. Led the way defensively with some strong efforts and always asked questions when in possession.
Owen Trout: 6
Certainly put himself about with some heavy shots – a couple of which could yet be looked at by the Match Review Panel.
Ethan O’Neill: 6
Plenty of energy and a real commendable effort to do 80 minutes in this heat.
Jack Hughes: 7
Also did 80 minutes.
Isaac Liu: 5
Liu has been one of the signings of the season so far but this was not one of his better afternoons.
Bailey Hodgson: 5
Was only used for four minutes to temporarily replace Armstrong, and then for the final few moments when Trout went off for a HIA.
Ben McNamara: 5
Didn’t really have any sort of meaningful impact from the bench. Leigh’s interchanges backfired.
Matt Davis: 5
Only played for around half an hour.
Joe Ofahengaue: 7
Leigh’s best middle. Plenty of energy and effort and a strong offloading game. Looks like he will be another huge asset for the Leopards from overseas.