Leigh player ratings as Leopards torn apart by Hull KR at Craven Park

Leigh were comprehensively beaten by Hull KR in a meeting of Super League’s top two at Craven Park on Sunday afternoon, losing 30-0.

On a day where very few stood out in a Leopards shirt, live from the press box in East Hull, here are our ratings…

David Armstrong – 5

Not his or Leigh’s day by any stretch of the imagination. Slipped over numerous times in the first half and wasn’t able to make any ground with the ball in hand as a result. A nice offload for Bailey Hodgson was the highlight, which says it all.

Bailey Hodgson – 6

Among the Leopards’ best on the day, or at least most bright. Bombed a try with a double movement in the first half, but no other notable negative moments really. A nice take from a huge high Mikey Lewis bomb.

Tesi Niu – 6

No real impact until a great break just before the hour-mark. Leigh didn’t make the most of that, which summed up their afternoon. Among the best in the backline though.

Umyla Hanley – 4

Had a really poor first half, missing the tackle for the opening try and then bombing what should have been a certain try just after the half-hour mark through greed. Was also caught lacking for Lewis’ try on the half-time hooter. Better in the second half.

Keanan Brand – 4

Like Hanley, Brand has been great so far this year for the Leopards, but he’ll be glad his afternoon is over. Sold down a river for the opening try and then caught out for the Lewis effort on the half-time hooter. A better second half.

Gareth O’Brien – 6

O’Brien’s ankle tap on Lewis actually stopped the opening score coming just four minutes in, but his forward pass in the set which followed gave KR the ball back and they opened the scoring from there. There were a few other notable negatives, but we thought he was the better of Leigh’s halves on the day. His kick forced one of the only KR errors of the day from Jack Broadbent.

Lachlan Lam – 5

Not a performance Lam will reflect on with any fondness. Never seemed to get going, and became frustrated as the game wore on in the second half – letting that be known as he came to blows with Lewis. Played right into the Robins’ hands.

Owen Trout – 4

Again, we’ll preface it by saying how highly we’ve rated Trout so far this year, but we haven’t seen a worse piece of defending than his involvement in Lewis’ first try of the game for a long time. Stuff like that is basic, and Leigh just didn’t get it right today.

Edwin Ipape – 4

Nobody loves Ipape more than us, but this was among his worst performances in a Leigh shirt. Even when he made contact with KR players, they seemed to bounce off him. Far from on his own on that front, by the way.

Alec Tuitavake – 5

Blended into the background, but no huge mistakes we can recall from Tuitavake.

Ethan O’Neill – 6

O’Neill was quite bright at times, and he was the one that fed Hanley through just after the half-hour mark. If that ends up in a try, we might have been looking at a different game altogether.

Jack Hughes – 5

Sparingly, there were some big hits from Hughes. He and his fellow forwards didn’t do nearly enough to get on top of KR though.

Isaac Liu – 5

We have seen, and will see, far better from Liu than we did today. Just couldn’t deal with KR.

Aaron Pene (Interchange) – 5

Little impact when he entered the action in the second half.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 5

Another who didn’t have a big enough impact on the game.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 6

Davis did quite a long stint, and didn’t make any notable mistakes. Looked lively when he was able to get on the ball, which was rare.

Brad Dwyer (Interchange) – 5

Like many more in a Leopards shirt, more was needed from Dwyer.