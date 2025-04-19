Leigh player ratings as Leopards’ star men shine in Warrington Wolves win

Leigh Leopards’ winning streak continued with an 18-14 victory on home soil against Warrington Wolves on Easter Saturday.

Live from the press box at the Leopards’ Den, these are our player ratings…

David Armstrong – 5

Armstrong hurt himself in the process of making a try-saving tackle on Matt Dufty midway through the first half and was forced off at half-time. A decent 40-minute showing and was unlucky to see a try of his own ruled out early on.

Darnell McIntosh – 7

Highlight of the game for McIntosh was a break downfield having intercepted a pass close to his own line. Leigh eventually scored a try on the back of that break. Solid all round.

Bailey Hodgson – 7

A decent afternoon’s work from Hodgson, who shifted into the centres and then got asked to play the second half at full-back when Armstrong had gone off. Excellent work to take a high bomb from Marc Sneyd late on when the Leopards were under the pump.

Keanan Brand – 6

A relatively quiet day at the office for Ireland international Brand. Played on both edges across the two halves and was more effective in defence than attack.

Josh Charnley – 6

Not a vintage performance from veteran winger Charnley as he made his return from injury, but nothing of note wrong with what he delivered either. Now he’s back in the fold, he’ll be hunting down Ryan Hall’s try-scoring record.

Gareth O’Brien – 7

O’Brien used all his experience and guile to help Leigh to this win against his hometown club. A nice assist for Frankie Halton was his match highlight, and he kicked 3/3 with the boot.

Lachlan Lam – 9

Leigh skipper Lam was exceptional, and earned the hosts almost all of their points with the role he played in their attack. A spectacular assist for Edwin Ipape in the first half was followed by a neat tee-up for Ethan O’Neill, and he was denied a magic try of his own in the first half. Throw in a try-saver on Danny Walker, and it was a pretty special performance.

Owen Trout – 8

Trout set the tone for Leigh’s defence with a huge hit on Paul Vaughan in the opening set of the game. Another really solid showing.

Edwin Ipape – 8

When Ipape gets the chance to go forward, he takes it. Unplayable at times on Saturday afternoon, and got his try on the back of a tremendous burst forward to gain Leigh valuable metres. Not as formidable in the second 40, but very, very good overall. Produced some big hits in defence throughout, too.

Robbie Mulhern – 8

Mulhern spends very little time off the field, but when he is off it, Leigh miss him hugely. One of the best front-rowers in Super League, no doubt about it.

Frankie Halton – 8

An excellent afternoon for Halton, whose rise this season shows no signs of slowing down. Got the try his hard work in defence deserved when O’Brien put him in midway through the second half.

Ethan O’Neill – 8

The same can be said for back-row partner O’Neill, who returned from injury and had a big impact. His try put the Leopards on the right track in the second half.

Isaac Liu – 9

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. Leigh’s recruitment is terrific, and signing Liu is one of the best bits of business any side in Super League did ahead of 2025. His two try-savers on Zane Musgrove and Danny Walker were absolutely pivotal, and when the going got tough late on, he was thrown back on to steady the ship.

Aaron Pene (Interchange) – 7

Pene was introduced at half-time and enjoyed a tremendous 40 minutes. Plenty of desire to go forward shown, and didn’t really put a foot wrong in defence.

Alec Tuitavake (Interchange) – 5

Probably Tuitavake’s worst game in a Leigh shirt to date. There haven’t been many poor performances from him so far, but he didn’t make any real impact when introduced from the bench in the second half.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 5

A short stint from Davis, who had to be withdrawn to get Ipape back on the field when Leigh were under the cosh late on. Not an afternoon he’ll reflect on well from a individual point of view.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 7

Hughes did around a 55-minute stint in total and dealt with a move into the centres at half-time very well, all things considered. We can only remember one occasion where he shot out of the line unnecessarily.