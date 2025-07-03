Leigh Leopards have been dealt injury blows to two key men: and Adrian Lam admits they are braced for David Armstrong to join them on the sidelines long-term.

Darnell McIntosh and Armstrong left the field during Friday’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos, with both suffering knee injuries. Armstrong’s knee was strapped all evening and he was moved to the wing before being withdrawn at half-time.

They now expect to be without McIntosh for the next month, and Robbie Mulhern for even longer after he suffered a torn pec injury.

Lam said: “There’s a couple of serious ones. Robbie Mulhern is going to be out for six weeks plus with a pec tear. That’s not ideal for us. He’s one of our leaders and best front-rowers in the competition but we’ll power on.

“The other one is Darnell McIntosh for at least four weeks with an MCL tear. We’re waiting on scans for Davey Armstrong and we’ll get those today at some point. We’ll wait and see on that one.”

When pushed for more information on Armstrong’s situation, Lam conceded they are bracing themselves for a worst possible case outcome.

He said: “I have a feeling it’s not good news. If that’s the case then it’s not ideal for the team; he’s just been nominated as one of players of the month and he’s been hugely influential.

“He’s played just about every week injured. If this is a serious injury and we get the results that don’t look good it may be an opportunity for him to work hard on his game – and we’ll move on and power on.

“The signs are it isn’t good, and it could be long-term.”

Lam was quick to pay credit to Armstrong for the way he has applied himself while playing with injuries in 2025.

“It’s incredible the mental toughness he has,” Lam said. “From Round 1, he was not quite fit. He’s managed to get through all of these small minor issues and a tough kid.”

But they will now likely lose their key fullback for a prolonged period.

