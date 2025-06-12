Leigh Leopards centre Jack Darbyshire has returned to League 1 outfit Rochdale, joining the Hornets on loan until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Darbyshire, 21, joined Leigh from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2024 campaign on an initial one-year deal.

The youngster agreed an extension to his stay at the Leopards’ Den, and has impressed for their reserves, but is yet to make a senior bow for the Super League outfit.

Last term, Darbyshire impressed in a ten-game loan stint at Rochdale, scoring three tries in the process including a brace on debut against Workington Town.

Leigh Leopards youngster makes League 1 switch as length of loan confirmed

Darbyshire‘s return to the Crown Oil Arena as a loanee was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, and he said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Rochdale.

“I enjoyed my time here last year, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team wherever I can.’

Leigh will retain the option to recall the ex-Warrington junior once two weeks have elapsed.

Their CEO, Neil Jukes, added: “Jack’s been a valuable asset to Stuart Littler’s reserve side, and scored some good tries for them.

“At this stage in his development, we feel it would be best for Jack to make the step up to a more competitive level and Rochdale have presented that opportunity.”

Darbyshire is expected to make his second Hornets debut this weekend away against Keighley Cougars, with Gary Thornton’s side currently sat fifth in League 1.

Thornton said: “It’s really good to have Jack back on board for the remainder of this season.

“Jack will strengthen our outside-back options, and we thank Leigh for their help and co-operation.

“Jack spent most of last season with us, so he knows our systems and philosophies and will be a welcome addition.”

