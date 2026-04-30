Leigh Leopards young gun makes permanent exit to Championship

Leigh Leopards youngster Bailey Pemberton has left the club on a permanent deal to join Championship side Rochdale Hornets.

Bailey, a product of St Helens’ academy system, didn’t make an appearance for the Leopards’ first-team but had spent time playing for North Wales Crusaders this year before their recent financial issues.

A regular in Leigh’s reserve grade side, he has now made the move to Rochdale in order to pursue more first-team opportunities, with the forward to work under coach Gary Thornton.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to join Rochdale Hornets,” Pemberton said. “I’m ready to put in the work, earn the shirt, and become part of this great club, and I’m looking forward to meeting all the supporters at our next game.”

Rochdale Hornets chairman Andy Mazey added: “Bailey is a young man who we know well, having come through the junior ranks at Leigh East and a quality youth system at St Helens.

“He’s a big, athletic edge forward who has plied his trade with Leigh’s reserves over the past couple of seasons, and recently acquitted himself well when stepping into the professional game to play for North Wales Crusaders.

“He will continue his development under Gary Thornton and our performance staff at Rochdale Hornets, and we are delighted to welcome him on board.”

He will be in contention to make his debut next week, with Rochdale having no fixture this weekend. They take on Newcastle Thunder at Crown Oil Arena on May 9th.

As for Leigh, they have plenty of stock in the forward unit, which had seen Pemberton unable to earn selection under coach Adrian Lam. They are currently in France preparing for their Super League clash against Catalans Dragons.