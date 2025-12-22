Leigh centre Umyla Hanley is subject to interest from rival Super League clubs for the 2027 season – with a number of teams making offers to prise him away from the Leopards.

Love Rugby League can reveal that Hanley, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2025 and was selected for the Super League Dream Team, is under consideration as a transfer target for multiple clubs.

That includes Leigh themselves, who want to retain Hanley on a new and improved deal and have offered him terms to stay at the Leigh Sports Village beyond the end of his existing contract at the end of next season.

However, Love Rugby League understands Hanley’s management have also had enquiries from at least two other Super League clubs about a possible deal for the 23-year-old, who is fast emerging as one of the biggest names that is on the open market for 2027. Hull FC are understood to be one of those clubs who have weighed up a possible move.

Hanley enjoyed the finest season of his burgeoning career to date in 2025. He made 28 appearances for the Leopards, scoring 13 tries and forming arguably one half of the best centre pairing in the competition with Tesi Niu.

He is one of a number of big names that is coming off-contract at Leigh. The Leopards’ owner, Derek Beaumont, admitted last week that the club were facing salary cap pressures – with 13 players entering the final year of their respective contracts. He conceded several players were ‘outperforming’ their existing deals with the club.

That off-contract list also includes the likes of prop Robbie Mulhern and forward Owen Trout. Mulhern has been linked with a move to Castleford Tigers.

